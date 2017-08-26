 
Blue Mail Media Announces Great Offer on 135th Labor Day

Blue Mail Media Celebrates 135th Labor Day by Offering Flat Discount Nine Times More Than $135 on All Business Mailing Lists!
 
IRVING, Texas - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Irving, TX, August – 29 – 2017: On the occasion of 135th Labor Day, Blue Mail Media today announced the celebrations for the day of honor with great deals of heavy discounts ranging from $135 to $1215 on the purchase of high-quality marketing databases.

Speaking of the move, Robert Duke, Marketing Manager at Blue Mail Media, states, "Americans are gearing up for the 4th of September, and Blue Mail Media chooses its own way to let you amplify the joy of the significant day. Aimed at empowering marketers with the most relevant business contacts, we are offering exceptional discount-deals so that they avail more for less".

The Labor Day offer kick starts on 1st September 2017 and is valid till 15th September 2017

YOU SPEND  OFFER
$2000 - $5000  Flat $135 Discount
$5000 - $75000  Flat $405 (i.e., 135 * 3) Discount
$7500 - $10000  Flat $810 (i.e., 135 * 6) Discount
$10000 and above  Flat $1215 (i.e., 135 * 9) Discount

About Blue Mail Media

Blue Mail Media is a leading international provider of email marketing solutions and customized marketing data according to industry type, geographic regions, market requirements and more. Their data repository holds highly authentic, verified and updated contact details of key decision makers and business executives of all kinds of industries across the world thus allowing the marketers to reach their most precise prospects relevantly.

For More Details:
Visit: www.bluemailmedia.com
Email: sales@bluemailmedia.com
Phone: 1-888-494-0588
