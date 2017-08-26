News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Blue Mail Media Announces Great Offer on 135th Labor Day
Blue Mail Media Celebrates 135th Labor Day by Offering Flat Discount Nine Times More Than $135 on All Business Mailing Lists!
Speaking of the move, Robert Duke, Marketing Manager at Blue Mail Media, states, "Americans are gearing up for the 4th of September, and Blue Mail Media chooses its own way to let you amplify the joy of the significant day. Aimed at empowering marketers with the most relevant business contacts, we are offering exceptional discount-deals so that they avail more for less".
The Labor Day offer kick starts on 1st September 2017 and is valid till 15th September 2017
YOU SPEND OFFER
$2000 - $5000 Flat $135 Discount
$5000 - $75000 Flat $405 (i.e., 135 * 3) Discount
$7500 - $10000 Flat $810 (i.e., 135 * 6) Discount
$10000 and above Flat $1215 (i.e., 135 * 9) Discount
About Blue Mail Media
Blue Mail Media is a leading international provider of email marketing solutions and customized marketing data according to industry type, geographic regions, market requirements and more. Their data repository holds highly authentic, verified and updated contact details of key decision makers and business executives of all kinds of industries across the world thus allowing the marketers to reach their most precise prospects relevantly.
For More Details:
Visit: www.bluemailmedia.com
Email: sales@bluemailmedia.com
Phone: 1-888-494-0588
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse