SBS Consulting Explains Why Outsource Company Secretarial Services Singapore

-- Until now, the majority of companies favored to opt for in-house employees especially for the key professionals like company secretary, citing trustworthiness, accountability and accessibility as the prime reasons behind their preference. The fear of losing control over the function also hinders the many companies from taking outsourcing option. Recently, there has been a shift in the actions, thoughts, and behaviors of the businesses. More and more businesses are entrusting their company secretarial services to experienced and highly reliable firm like SBS Consulting Pte Ltd."Under the Singapore jurisdiction, appointing a qualified company secretary within six months from the day of incorporation is a mandatory requirement for all private limited company. So, no one could afford to ignore the requirement as non-compliance may delay the process. Although outsourcing was seen as a costlier option, today it is a competitive option (low price). The cost of outsourcing is a fraction of the cost of an employee cost. Above all, the annual compliance requirements of the authorities like ACRA (Accounting & Corporate Regulatory Authority) are ensured," she stated.She further added, "The job of company secretary can be time-consuming, if handled in-house, it may eat up a large chunk of time of your employees. However, outsourcing frees up your employees to focus on core activities of the business. Since our professionals have no such priority other than secretarial duties, we can ensure to offer best and quality services in this field. Above all, the professionals are well versed with the ongoing statutory obligations of the authorities, ensuring to meet compliance requirements of the clients within the specified deadlines. One will get everything related to company secretarial functions under the same roof, starting from corporate governance to legal guidance."Maintaining Statutory Registers Books and update if any of the following changes take place.Issue and transfer of sharesKeeping track of debentures of the companyFiling signed board resolutions of Annual General Meetings (AGMs) & other meetings.Filing to ACRA about All Changes in Compliance RecordsAnnual ReportsAppointment or resignation of any officer (directors, shareholders, auditors, etc.)Approval of New Company NameChanges in Memorandum and Articles of AssociationPrepare and Attend Board MeetingsPreparation of meeting agenda with head of the companyDrafting of Director's Circular ResolutionsTaking minutes and maintaining minute books after attending the meetingsCertifying minutes copiesOffering legal advice on Singapore Companies ActPreparing and convening Annual General MeetingsDistributing financial reports to shareholdersPreparation of Meeting agendaAttending AGMs and taking minutes of the meetingsEnsuring that the right procedures are followedCompany SealEnsuring safety & proper use of the company sealSending Alerts & Reminders of Annual Compliance FilingLetting the clients know about their deadlines for filing compliance requirements by sending regular alerts and reminders."Make sure to fulfill the mandatory requirement of appointing company secretary at the time incorporation itself. As stated above, our company incorporation package includes free corporate secretarial services for first year.Also, our fee for individual corporate secretarial services Singapore is relatively cheap and competitive in the local market. The clients are happy with our high-quality services and informed guidance," she concluded.SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is an active player in the field of corporate services in Singapore. The firm is renowned for offering unparalleled services in various areas of expertise such as company registration, corporate secretarial, accounting, XBRL, registered address services, payroll, etc. SBS houses a team of professionals (Accountants, lawyers, company secretaries, incorporation specialists, etc.) having rich knowledge and experience in their respective fields.High Street Centre,#17-02, 1 North Bridge Road,Singapore179094 - SingaporePhone: +65-6536 0036Email: info@sbsgroup.com.sg