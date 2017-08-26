CustomSoft launched Android Diet Consultantion App

CustomSoft recently launched wonderful app for Artifician Diet Consultation. This is one of the best performing app by CustomSoft.

Android Dietician project developed by CustomSoft is an application with artificial intelligence about human diets. It acts like real dietician.This system acts in a similar way as that of a dietician. A person in order to know his/her diet plan needs to give some information to the dietician such as its body type, weight, height and working hour details. Similar way this system also provides the diet plan according to the information entered by the user. The system asks all his data from the user and processes it to provide the diet plan to the user.Thus the user does not need to visit any dietician which also saves time and the user can get the required diet plan in just a click. The system will give more accurate results as it accepts the data entered by the user and processes it depending on some metrics already known to the application on the basis of which a diet plan is generated and ask the user if the user accepts the diet plan. If not accepted the system may also give and alternative diet plan.Ms.Joe user of Android Diet Consultation App stated her satisfaction towards the performance of the software and she also appreciates the accuracy and effectiveness of the diet plan generated by system.Features:• User Friendly• Accurate diet plan on the basis of information provided• Facility for alternate diet plan• Cost effective• Online guidance from experts• Secured account logins• Payment Gateway