September 2017
RIDE (Uber/Lyft competitor) just released their new app and it's awesome

 
SAN FRANCISCO - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- RIDE, a rideshare company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, just released the first version of their gig economy rideshare app (which is also called "RIDE") to Google's Play Store for the Android OS. An Apple iOS version will be released in the next few months.

Unlike Uber and Lyft, RIDE allows drivers to set their own prices, without surge pricing. And drivers never have to worry about getting deactivated over opinions, as their jobs are not tied to a rating system. RIDE is the only rideshare company owned and operated by previous and current rideshare drivers, not Silicon Valley executives. It was funded via grassroots bootstrapping and is entirely privately owned whereas Uber and Lyft are dependent upon Silicon Valley corporate welfare for funding to stay afloat.

RIDE's app has accumulated thousands of users within the first week of pre-release and now with the full release and press coverage by news websites, RIDE will undoubtedly become one of the top competitive companies in the rideshare/gig economy industry. Get the app today and become part of the sharing economy revolution.


- RIDE PR

Get the app at http://realrideapp.com.

Ride, Uber, Lyft
Transportation
San Francisco - California - United States
Products
