News By Tag
* Ride
* Uber
* Lyft
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RIDE (Uber/Lyft competitor) just released their new app and it's awesome
Unlike Uber and Lyft, RIDE allows drivers to set their own prices, without surge pricing. And drivers never have to worry about getting deactivated over opinions, as their jobs are not tied to a rating system. RIDE is the only rideshare company owned and operated by previous and current rideshare drivers, not Silicon Valley executives. It was funded via grassroots bootstrapping and is entirely privately owned whereas Uber and Lyft are dependent upon Silicon Valley corporate welfare for funding to stay afloat.
RIDE's app has accumulated thousands of users within the first week of pre-release and now with the full release and press coverage by news websites, RIDE will undoubtedly become one of the top competitive companies in the rideshare/gig economy industry. Get the app today and become part of the sharing economy revolution.
- RIDE PR
Get the app at http://realrideapp.com.
Contact
RIDE PR
press@realrideapp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 01, 2017