ORing - Launches First 8 Gigabit Ethernet Ports and 2 SFP Ports for Maximum

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan
- Aug. 31, 2017
- PRLog
-- Demands for networking surveillance and ITS trends are increasing. Nowadays surveillance is widely implemented in different surveillance spheres such as security, fire prevention, automation monitoring etc. Therefore, a surveillance system with stable network becomes the global trend and high requirement of the market. Also the powerful network management utilities and a system with high-resolution surveillance are the main concerns for most proprietors. ORing Industrial Networking Corp. is pleased to release our latest PoE (Power over Ethernet) industrial Ethernet switch: IGS-1082 GP, IGPS-1082GP and IGPS-1082GP-
24V.
These switches come with 8 Gigabit Ethernet ports and 2 SFP ports easier to set up to improve the working efficiency. The IGPS-1082GP and IGPS-1082GP-
24V also support Power over Ethernet, a system to transmit electrical power up to 30 watts, along with data, to remote device over standard twisted-pair cable in an Ethernet network. These models packet buffer supports up to 4Mbits and the PoE total budget support up to 180W at IGPS-1082GP, 120W at IGPS-1082GP-
24V, also can be operated stably in working temperature from -40 to 75°C. For different requirements of distance and transmit speed, SFP offers two options: 100Base-X and 1000Base-X, which can be suitable for different working conditions.
The IGPS-1082GP-
24V model support wide range power input from 12 to 57VDC and integrate power booster circuit for PoE output, specially designed for applications of outdoor IP surveillance or other ITS working area. The switch is an ideal choice for customers in search of cost-effective solutions for any vertical market.
ORing provides professional, various products and localize after-sale service all over the world. For any particular inquire please feel free to contact our sales team sales_all@oringnet.com
. We would love to offer you the most suitable and efficient service.