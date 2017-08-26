Media Contact

Elizabeth McCleary

4802262929

Elizabeth McCleary

End

-- Elizabeth McClearyM.E Collection480-226-2929pr@mfwdallas.comwww.mahiritakai.comME COLLECTION PRESENTSTHE NEW YORK FASHION WEEK "GRAFFITI COLLECTION 2D Experience" DURING NYFW FALL/WINTER 17New York, NY – 25 August 2017 – Men's fashion designer Mahiri Takai will present his Fall/Winter 2017 collection titled "M.E COLLECTION" on Friday, September 15th at (time) at (add Location here).Designer Mahiri Takai is collaborating with creative designer Alexis Arjona, a fashion house in New York whose work has graced clients from musical artists, to top billing celebrities. Arjona is leading his second season as Creative Director at the M.E Collection. With Arjona at the helm, the M.E Collection is on its way to the top.To make this event even more inviting, Takai and Arjona have joined forces with graffiti artist, Paolo Mascatelli. The one and only Paolo, is an international artist known for his flair for edgy illustrations that have been hand drawn onto fabric and formed into the most breathtaking fashion pieces. Together, they are creating a 2D experience which is sure to please and wow the guests!The M.E Collection addresses the today man's desire to take his wardrobe to the next level, by establishing a wide range of variety and flair to his collection. Men are tearing down barriers that have for too long defined their masculinity and are allowing themselves to be fashionable on their own terms.Mahiri is inspired by the love of clean lines and the understanding that there can be no grey areas in his relationships;it's simply black or white. The M.E Collection's unique designs have been influenced by his love of architecture, cultural Cree and obsession for black and white.The motto for the M.E collection is, "Style defined by no one. Style defined by ME!" This brand allows a man or woman to create their own style through the different layers of stylish looks from the collection.If you are a member of the media and would like to cover this event please RSVP to pr@mfwdallas.com