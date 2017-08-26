 
News By Tag
* AtlasEliteEntertainment
* #AngelSessions
* Musicawards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726

The First Annual Atlas Elite Entertainment Music Awards!

Atlas Elite Entertainment is presenting their very first annual music awards that will surly be a game-changer in the digital world.
 
 
AEE Music Awards Show
AEE Music Awards Show
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
AtlasEliteEntertainment
#AngelSessions
Musicawards

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Events

LOS ANGELES - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- This exciting online award show has never been done quite the way that Atlas Elite Entertainment will present this phenomenal event, showcasing some of the biggest amazing artists around the world. The show will be presented with all of the pagentry of a live event. The first annual award show will be hosted by the Atlas Elite Entertainment team, Rodney Crews, Angel Sessions and Demetrius Guidry. This amazing show will highlight many of the genres in the music entertainment industry like pop, R&B, Gospel/Christian, Rock, Hip-Hop, Country Jazz and Reggae. The event will take place in July 2018. The exact date will be announced. The artists from around the world will start submitting their songs on Janauary 1st 2018. The #AEE team is excited to hear some of the great talents from around the globe. The presentation for the upcoming event will began  preparing the world for the first annual Atlas Elite Entertainment music awards show. Artist or their representative will have enough time to consider what song they wish to submit before the deadline.  The team at Atlas Elite Entertainment is very excited for all of the artists from around the world who have a great opportunity to build upon their brand and songs.   No one walks away empty handed.  There are no losers.  Only winners. Prepare yourself for a show down event. There will be more information giving as the date of the submission approaches. For more information about our submission process, visit our award page http://www.atlaseliteentertainment.com/aee/award.html

follow us on on Twitter: @AtlasEliteE1 (https://twitter.com/AtlasEliteE1)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/atlaseliteent/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/atlaseliteentertainment/

website: http://atlaseliteentertainment.com/

Contact
Atlas Elite Entertainment LLC
***@atlaseliteentertainment.com
End
Source:
Email:***@atlaseliteentertainment.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Atlas Elite Entertainment PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share