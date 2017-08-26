LOS ANGELES
-- This exciting online award show has never been done quite the way that Atlas Elite Entertainment will present this phenomenal event, showcasing some of the biggest amazing artists around the world. The show will be presented with all of the pagentry of a live event. The first annual award show will be hosted by the Atlas Elite Entertainment team, Rodney Crews, Angel Sessions and Demetrius Guidry. This amazing show will highlight many of the genres in the music entertainment industry like pop, R&B, Gospel/Christian, Rock, Hip-Hop, Country Jazz and Reggae. The event will take place in July 2018. The exact date will be announced. The artists from around the world will start submitting their songs on Janauary 1st 2018. The #AEE team is excited to hear some of the great talents from around the globe. The presentation for the upcoming event will began preparing the world for the first annual Atlas Elite Entertainment music awards show. Artist or their representative will have enough time to consider what song they wish to submit before the deadline. The team at Atlas Elite Entertainment is very excited for all of the artists from around the world who have a great opportunity to build upon their brand and songs. No one walks away empty handed. There are no losers. Only winners. Prepare yourself for a show down event. There will be more information giving as the date of the submission approaches. For more information about our submission process, visit our award page http://www.atlaseliteentertainment.com/aee/award.html
