KRAVIS CENTER: Tickets to THE BOOK OF MORMON Go On Public Sale on September 8
Heaven on Broadway! A celebration of the privilege
of living inside that improbable paradise called a musical comedy."
Ben Brantley, The New York Times
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Performances Begin November 21-26 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
Public On Sale Friday, September 8
(West Palm Beach, FL – August 28, 2017) Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a sold out run in 2014, returns to the West Palm Beach for a limited engagement November 21 – 26 at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Single tickets will go on sale Friday, September 8 at 10 am. Tickets will be available at the Kravis Center box office located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, by visiting www.kravis.org, or by calling 561-832-7469. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.
THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Parker and Stone are the four-time Emmy Award-winning creators of the landmark animated series, "South Park." Tony Award-winner Lopez is co-creator of the long-running hit musical comedy, Avenue Q. The musical is choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (Monty Python's Spamalot, The Drowsy Chaperone) and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.
THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.
THE BOOK OF MORMON features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.
The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.
Kravis On Broadway is sponsored by Michael and Colleen Bracci. THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to the Kravis Center Tuesday, November 21 at 8 pm; Wednesday, November 22 at 2 pm and 8 pm; Friday, November 24 at 8 pm; Saturday, November 25 at 2 pm and 8 pm; and Sunday, November 26 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased at the Kravis Center Box Office located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, on-line at the Official Kravis Center website www.kravis.org, or by calling the Box Office at 561-832-7469. For Group Sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
The Kravis Center for is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
For more information, visit www.BookofMormonTheMusical.com
