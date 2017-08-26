Country(s)
The Wealth Transfer News Show With Terry Sacka Begins New Season
The Wealth Transfer News show, produced by Wealth Transfer Ministries, with host Terry Sacka begins with a fresh new start.
The show has aired previously for several years now on CTN and has been received well by the public earning positive praise. The new format allows host Terry Sacka more freedom to express his ideas and thoughts on the show's subject matter in a more personalized setting.
The first episode of the show can be viewed at the link below:
https://www.youtube.com/
Precious Metals IRAs
Gold and silver is the best performing asset class in the last ten years. The nice part about a precious metals IRA - there actually is a physical metal purchased and stored on your behalf. Gold is capable of going back to its high, yielding a 60% return and silver a 200% return. They are the real wealth transfer in the physical market.
About Terry Sacka
Terry Sacka has been quoted several times by some of the most respected financial publications, such as Investor's Business Daily, Institutional Investor and the Wikipedia page "Silver as an Investment".
Website: http://www.WealthTransferMinistries.org
Connect via Facebook
Contact
Terry Sacka
(855) 625-5755
***@wealthtransferministries.org
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
