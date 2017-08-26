 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726


The Wealth Transfer News Show With Terry Sacka Begins New Season

The Wealth Transfer News show, produced by Wealth Transfer Ministries, with host Terry Sacka begins with a fresh new start.
 
1 2 3 4 5
The Great Wealth Transfer is Coming
The Great Wealth Transfer is Coming
JUPITER, Fla. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Wealth Transfer is a weekly television program where Terry Sacka, AAMS discusses global economics, biblical & financial principles, and the protection and preservation of wealth & hard assets through tangible assets such as silver and gold.

The show has aired previously for several years now on CTN and has been received well by the public earning positive praise. The new format allows host Terry Sacka more freedom to express his ideas and thoughts on the show's subject matter in a more personalized setting.

The first episode of the show can be viewed at the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kN0E8_7GuXA



The mission of the show was to bridge the gap between word-of-mouth/hearsay and mainstream media with important up-to-date information from credible sources, graphs, charts, and news that will affect the American way of life and retirement.

Precious Metals IRAs
Gold and silver is the best performing asset class in the last ten years. The nice part about a precious metals IRA - there actually is a physical metal purchased and stored on your behalf. Gold is capable of going back to its high, yielding a 60% return and silver a 200% return. They are the real wealth transfer in the physical market.

About Terry Sacka
Terry Sacka has been quoted several times by some of the most respected financial publications, such as Investor's Business Daily, Institutional Investor and the Wikipedia page "Silver as an Investment".

Website: http://www.WealthTransferMinistries.org

Connect via Facebook

End
Source:Wealth Transfer Ministries
Email:***@wealthtransferministries.org
Tags:Wealth Transfer, Retirement Savings, Ira, End Times, Investment Advice, Physical Assets, Asset Protection, Wealth Preservation
Industry:Business, Investment, Religion
Location:Jupiter - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Superb PR News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share