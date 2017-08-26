News By Tag
IT rating coin hitting the shelves at Navy Crow!
We here at Navy Crow appreciate your patience, guys. That's why we're releasing the Information Systems Technician rating coin.
Featuring the IT rating insignia, this coin is sure to get your NIPR account unlocked in a hurry. Who knows, maybe the next time the ship goes to River City, you can get access to Facebook? Just a suggestion.
This coin was suggested by the ITs that emailed us at hq@navycrow.com, and we'd love to hear from you too! We've made a bunch of excellent rating coins available on our website, make sure and check them out at NavyCrow.com!
We do custom work for commands and veteran's organizations as well, just drop us a line at hq@navycrow.com and we'll give you a quote and a design!
Check out the IT rating coin here: https://navycrow.com/
Navy Crow
hq@navycrow.com
