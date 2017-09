IT rating coin hitting the shelves at Navy Crow!

The IT rating coin at Navy Crow!

-- Being an Information Systems Technician in the Navy can be a harrowing experience. There's always some salty Chief that needs his email unlocked and a line of people waiting outside Radio to complain about the incredibly complex IT system a warship commands.We here at Navy Crow appreciate your patience, guys. That's why we're releasing the Information Systems Technician rating coin.Featuring the IT rating insignia, this coin is sure to get your NIPR account unlocked in a hurry. Who knows, maybe the next time the ship goes to River City, you can get access to Facebook? Just a suggestion.This coin was suggested by the ITs that emailed us at hq@navycrow.com, and we'd love to hear from you too! We've made a bunch of excellent rating coins available on our website, make sure and check them out at NavyCrow.com!We do custom work for commands and veteran's organizations as well, just drop us a line at hq@navycrow.com and we'll give you a quote and a design!Check out the IT rating coin here: https://navycrow.com/ product/sea- bag/information- systems-...