Industry News





FLAVA FRESH XIV ! @ the Indiana Landmarks Center:

:: Annual Juried Exhibition Presentation Series of Contemporary Art :: Located 1201 N. Central Avenue __ Indianapolis, IN:
 
 
3RD Exhibition - FLAVA FRESH 14 ! @ Indiana Landmarks Center:
3RD Exhibition - FLAVA FRESH 14 ! @ Indiana Landmarks Center:
 
INDIANAPOLIS - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- THE INDIANA LANDMARKS CENTER
         1201 N. Central Avenue.   46202.

         ARTISTS' RECEPTION
         First Friday,  September 1st, 2017

The Third Exhibition Presentation of the 2017-2018 Series Season:

Events Schedule >   6 - 9:00pm.
Artists' Gallery Tour - Walk & Talk:

FLAVA FRESH 14 !  features 58 Local and Regional Visual Artists...aspiring beginner, newly-discovered, emerging, early career and established who practice in a diverse variety of styles, disciplines, genres and expertise.

Art, Party & Be Creatively Inspired!  This showcase began JULY 5TH, 2017 and will run with Six consecutive exhibitions through JAN. 13TH, 2018.

Please stop-by to enjoy an insightful and compelling exhibition of fresh original artworks,  Mon. - Fri.  10am - 5:00pm!   This showcase is the 3rd of Six consecutive exhibitions!

*EXHIBITION ON VIEW:  AUG. 30th., through SEPT. 28th., 2017.

Participating Artists:
Lenny White,  Goddess Sanura, Amanda Aunspach, Sharon Marcano,  Hector Del Campo,  Dana Rae Roudebush,  Andrea Jandernoa,  R. A.  Buys,  Lydia Burris,  Latoya Marlin,   Darian Tucker,  Saadia Cooksey,  Laura Levine,  Taeven Antoinette Barnes,  Rodney Jones,  Stacey Maupin Torres,  Nancy Kruse, Jerome Neal,  Mirvia Sol Eckert,  Finley Norris,  Matthew Eugene,  Kassie Woodworth,  Chrystopher Burns,  Judie L. Sloan,  Linda Cannon,  Anthony Radford,  Judy Chandler,  Gary Gee,  Nina McCoy,  Omar Rashan,  Gonj'Ya LeFaye,  Amanda Doty,  Carolyn Irene Bell (1940-2016),  Ezi Underwood,  Yvette Snow,  Felecia Wellington,  Joy Hernandez,  Darrell Staggs,  Jeana Ouattara, Djibril Ouattara,  Mechi Shakur,  L J McCaleb-Doucoure,  Tasha Beckwith,  Rae Parker,  Sherri Gruber,  Paula Aramendia Wright,  Shannon Jones,  Michael Evans,  Shunae Drake (Avala),  Gary Dyer, DeAnna Cannon,  Linda Evans,  Ann D. Luther,  Carl Hazelwood,  Rebecca Robinson,  Shayla Williams,  LaShawnda Crowe Storm,   D.  Del Reverda-Jennings / Founder - Independent Curator:

Music Entertainment by the Fabulous  "DJ iSM"

All Events are Free!   Family Friendly!  and Open to the Public!

Sponsors:
The Indiana Landmarks Center  /  DJ iSM  /  IVY Tech Community College - Julia M. Carson Learning Resource Center ~ Art Gallery  /  North College Avenue Branch_Indianapolis Public Library  /  Butler Arts Center - Clowes Memorial Hall Of Butler University   /  President's Offices of Clowes Memorial Hall Of Butler University  /  Indianapolis ArtsGarden ~ Arts Council Of Indianapolis  /  PRIZM The  Artist's Supply Store™  /  Office of Mayor Joe Hogsett - City of Indianapolis  /  MÉLANGE Group  /   URBANE D'ART Inc.  /   Michael Evans VCD.   /    DelReverda-Jennings LLC., Publishing  /

D.  Del Reverda-Jennings Reliquary Series "These Memories Bear Traces Of Tears" funding has been made possible by the Puffin Foundation, Ltd.

Image Credits:   Rebecca Robinson __ Darrell Staggs __ Michael Evans __ Saadia Cooksey __ Lenny White:  __Indpls., IN:

INFO:  FLAVAFRESHIndianapolis1@gmail.com  ,
https://www.indianalandmarks.org/event/idada-first-friday...

https://www.indianalandmarks.org/2017/08/jam-packed-first-friday-show-features-work-57-artists/

https://butlerartscenter.org/event/flava-fresh-14-exhibit

https://butlerartscenter.org/venue/clowes-memorial-hall

Visit Us on Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/pages/FLAVA-FRESH/151243758400202/www.facebook.com/pages/FLAVA-FRESH/151243758400202

https://indd.adobe.com/view/9fcef078-7287-44f6-9fe9-e06ca31bcc84

Trish Sullivan / FLAVA FRESH !
***@gmail.com
