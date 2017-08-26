Fall Foliage: Tokyo & North to Tochigi Prefecture, Japan

Shouyouen Garden in Nikko, Tochigi Pref, Japan
TOKYO, Japan
- Aug. 31, 2017
-- While American domestic travelers marvel at New England's autumn leaves in shades from saffron to crimson, Japan's fall foliage also beckons leaf peepers from around Japan itself and across the globe. Japanese culture reveres the changing of the seasons. Plus, the ephemerality of ruby maple and the golden gingko, along with the pleasant weather in October and November – prime foliage season, make this a perfect time to visit Tokyo and nearby Tochigi Prefecture. Places like Nikko (http://nikko-
travel.jp/english/
attract/index.html#
h_attract_3)
with its world heritage sites (http://www.japan-
guide.com/e/
e3800.html) and Kinugawa Onsen (http://www.japan-
guide.com/e/
e3875.html), famous for its relaxing natural mineral baths, are just a two-hour journey by Tobu Limited express train from Tokyo's Asakusa Station. And, these regions are especially worth the trip when the landscape is blanketed in gorgeous autumn hues.Momiji
is the term for visiting areas where leaves turn auburn in autumn. (Momiji
means red leaves or Maple tree.) Usually, the Momiji Festival
runs throughout the month of November.
In Tokyo, Asakusa Senso-ji Temple
(http://www.japan-guide.com/e/e3001.html
) is highlighted by both autumn foliage (see 360 photo: http://bit.ly/2v42B0d
) and the seasonal Tori-no-ichi
festival (http://torinoichi.jp/
english/index.htm)
, held on the days of the Rooster ("Tori") in November at the Temple of Tori "Juzaisan Chokoku-ji,"
where people come to pray for good: health, fortune, and business. In 2017, the festival will be held on November 6, 18, and 30 from 1 pm, with an "evening palace festival," the night before, November 5, 17, and 29, from 11:15 pm, with drumming at midnight.
In Nikko, from Oct. 25-Nov. 15, 4-8 pm, there are several "light-ups."
One is atop the mountain at Shouyouen Garden
, part ofRinno-ji temple, JPY500: http://rinnoji.or.jp/
events/lightup (Japanese only). A second is at the Kiyotaki
recreational area, a 20-minute bus ride, plus a 10-minute walk from Nikko station. From late October to mid-November, the Hoshino family home, one of the oldest houses in the district, is open to the public (5 to 8:30 pm). It's a well preserved example of traditional architecture, with a manicured garden featuring Momiji in its crimson glory. JPY500 admission: www.nikko-kankou.org/
event/1033/(Japanese only). There are also numerous high quality and historic hotels and ryokan (Japanese inns) with hot springs in the vicinity. There are also special Nikko and City area passes offering discounts for foreigners on sightseeing experiences in the region: http://www.tobu.co.jp/
foreign/en/pass/
.
For more information on Fall Foliage and Autumn Light-Up-the-Night experiences in Tokyo
and Tochigi Prefecture
, in the areas served by Tobu Railway Co. Ltd., visit: http://www.tobujapantrip.com/
en/