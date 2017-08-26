Bell Dental Group Dentist Phoenix

 
PHOENIX - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Dentist Phoenix Bell Dental Group

With missing teeth visible in the smile, people may lose confidence in themselves.  Their smiles disappear and they may not want to open their mouth around friends or acquaintances, fearing they might make fun of their smiles If you in a similar situation, it is possible to restore your smile with dental implants. Getting a missing tooth or teeth replaced with implants can give people an increase in confidence. It is also true that not every dental patient with missing teeth is eligible to get implants. Schedule a dental examination by an experienced dentist and for a oral health status report to ascertain if implants are best for you.

The loss of teeth from the natural teeth structure causes the supporting jaw bone dissolve with time.  A delay getting the missing teeth replaced with implant reduces the jaw bone density and may not be able to support the abutment of implants. These patients are not eligible for dental implants and need to rely upon other dental solutions. Also, the supporting gum tissue health also determines if dental implants may possibly be added into the spots of missing teeth. Excessive smoking and alcohol consumption can affected dental health and prevent the use implants. For expert diagnosis of your dental prospects a dentist Phoenix Bell Dental Group (http://www.7thandbelldentalgroup.com) is can help you find the best solution.

Another concern by patients with missing teeth is about the advantages of implants instead of alternatives. Dentures need support from the adjacent teeth next to the site of missing teeth, while implants are fastened into the jaw bone. This helps to preserve the natural teeth structure while also restoring the smile. The loss of teeth also increases the risk of shifting and misalignment of natural teeth in the empty space within the teeth structure; with implants introduced into that space earlier in time, that risk can be reduced. Loss of teeth also affects speaking which can also be restored with implants.  Dental implants are also preferred as a long term solution of teeth restoration.

When selecting a dentist Phoenix Bell Dental Group is a sound choice for all members for the family.
