Elevenostat For Your Research-Exclusively From BioVision
Reporter assays using a luciferase-linked Foxp3 promoter shows that HDAC11 decreases the signal driven by NFκB/p65, alone or in the presence of transfected Foxp3, and impairs luciferase activity driven by p65, Foxp3 and the HAT enzyme, p300. The inhibitory effects of HDAC11 at the Foxp3 promoter are reversed by Elevenostat (JB3-22), (IC₅₀ 0.235 µM)
BioVision is exclusively offering Elevenostat, (HDAC11i, JB3-22) for your research use from milligram to Bulk quantities.
