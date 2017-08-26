News By Tag
Live by the sea, die by the sea t-shirts now on deck at Navy Crow!
At best, the oceans are treacherous and life has always been cheap in the deep waters of the world. At worst, your nation may call upon you to fight in her name, to bring war upon her enemies.
If you're in the Navy, you've known life by the sea. Most of us have known someone who died by the sea. It's a weird dichotomy, on the one hand, we hate being away from the comforts of land and the people we love, but on the other, we love sailing to exotic places and blowing stuff up.
Being a sailor means that you know how dangerous the ocean can be, you respect her, but you never stop loving her.
It's in that spirit that Navy Crow, the premier outfitter of Navy pride apparel, is releasing the Live by the Sea, Die by the Sea t-shirt design in men's and women's sizes.
Based on a request from some of our Facebook followers, this design was conceived and created by active-duty and veteran sailors for other active-duty and veteran sailors.
Check out the t-shirt here: https://navycrow.com/
Like we said, this design was requested heavily by our Facebook fans. Check us out on Facebook, or drop us a line at hq@navycrow.com and we'll get your design made into a shirt or coin! We also do custom work for commands and organizations, so don't be shy.
Media Contact
Navy Crow
hq@navycrow.com
