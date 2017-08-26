 
News By Tag
* Food, Wellness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726


Nuttzo to Exhibit Full Line of Nutty Snacks at Expo East 2017

Original Multi-Nut Butter Brand Highlighting Chocolatey-Spin on Best-Selling Flavor and Forthcoming Products
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Food, Wellness

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Baltimore - Maryland - US

BALTIMORE - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- NuttZo, the mom-made brand delivering the original multi-nut and seed butter, will showcase its full line of nut and seed butters at Expo East 2017 booth number 8707. After a successful launch of their new Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel butter this summer, NuttZo will utilize Expo East to showcase not only its new flavor, but tease its popular existing flavors and upcoming innovations.

NuttZo is best known for their all-natural nut and seed butters made with a blend of USDA Organic, non-GMO peanuts, almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, Brazil nuts, chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds. All NuttZo flavors are based on the brand's two original blends: Power Fuel (peanut-free) and Peanut Pro, which are available in smooth and crunchy jarred flavors, portable 2go packets, and chocolate varieties. NuttZo nut and seed butters offer an ideal source of complete protein, fiber, omega-3s and amino acids. While launching Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel, NuttZo has also been developing a brand new nut and seed butter bar, called Bold BiteZ, which will feature grass-fed collagen and cacao nibs. Expo East attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to see and sample this new product, which, like all NuttZo products will donate a portion of its proceeds to Project Left Behind, NuttZo's sister nonprofit benefitting orphaned and neglected children worldwide.

"This has been a busy summer for us as we've launched Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel and worked to complete the recipe for our new bars. We love the buzz that's been building and the new eyes we've earned and hope we can continue to draw attention during Expo East," said Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi, Founder and CEO of NuttZo. "We look forward to attending Expo East each year as it gives us the opportunity to share our new recipes with our friends and colleagues that visit from across the country."

Expo East will be held from September 13-16, 2017 at the Baltimore Convention Center located at 1 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, Maryland. For more information on Expo East, please visit www.expoeast.com. For more information on NuttZo, please visit http://www.nuttzo.com.

###

About NuttZo

NuttZo is a multi-nut and seed butter snack brand created by momprenuer Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi, who began making organic nut butters in her blender for her vitamin-deficient adopted son. Delivering a unique blend of seven nuts and seeds in five jarred flavors, three varieties of 2Go packets and two refrigerated bars, NuttZo provides a complete source of Omega-3s, Amino Acids, proteins and healthy fats. Each nut and seed is sourced from farmers around the world to ensure an unparalleled standard of quality. NuttZo is certified WBENC & a B-Corp, donating portions of each sale to its sister nonprofit Project Left Behind, which benefits neglected and orphaned children around the world. Each NuttZo product is all-natural, GMO-project verified, gluten-free, palm oil-free, soy-free, refined-sugar free and BPA-free. For more information on NuttZo and to find products near you, please visit www.NuttZo.com.
End
Source:NuttZo
Email:***@konnectagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Food, Wellness
Industry:Food
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Konnect PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share