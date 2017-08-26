News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Nuttzo to Exhibit Full Line of Nutty Snacks at Expo East 2017
Original Multi-Nut Butter Brand Highlighting Chocolatey-Spin on Best-Selling Flavor and Forthcoming Products
NuttZo is best known for their all-natural nut and seed butters made with a blend of USDA Organic, non-GMO peanuts, almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, Brazil nuts, chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds. All NuttZo flavors are based on the brand's two original blends: Power Fuel (peanut-free)
"This has been a busy summer for us as we've launched Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel and worked to complete the recipe for our new bars. We love the buzz that's been building and the new eyes we've earned and hope we can continue to draw attention during Expo East," said Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi, Founder and CEO of NuttZo. "We look forward to attending Expo East each year as it gives us the opportunity to share our new recipes with our friends and colleagues that visit from across the country."
Expo East will be held from September 13-16, 2017 at the Baltimore Convention Center located at 1 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, Maryland. For more information on Expo East, please visit www.expoeast.com. For more information on NuttZo, please visit http://www.nuttzo.com.
###
About NuttZo
NuttZo is a multi-nut and seed butter snack brand created by momprenuer Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi, who began making organic nut butters in her blender for her vitamin-deficient adopted son. Delivering a unique blend of seven nuts and seeds in five jarred flavors, three varieties of 2Go packets and two refrigerated bars, NuttZo provides a complete source of Omega-3s, Amino Acids, proteins and healthy fats. Each nut and seed is sourced from farmers around the world to ensure an unparalleled standard of quality. NuttZo is certified WBENC & a B-Corp, donating portions of each sale to its sister nonprofit Project Left Behind, which benefits neglected and orphaned children around the world. Each NuttZo product is all-natural, GMO-project verified, gluten-free, palm oil-free, soy-free, refined-sugar free and BPA-free. For more information on NuttZo and to find products near you, please visit www.NuttZo.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse