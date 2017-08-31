

Veteran-created Bar App, Barback, Officially Launches Kickstarter Campaign image1 SAN DIEGO - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- BarBack, a new kind of mobile application that enables users to bypass crowded bar lines by ordering their favorite drinks, paying, and closing their tab right from their smartphones, this week officially launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.com for garnering widespread support and the necessary financial backing to complete and market the app on a grand scale.



Founded by a team of active duty Marines and veterans on a mission to put an end to the long lines at bars in everyday life, BarBack provides users with a wide variety of benefits that prevents the awkward cutout of good conversation at bars.



"This app prevents the classic bar problem of leaving conversations to wait in a line," said Jimmy Murtha, Co-Founder of BarBack. "Instead, people can finally maximize their time with friends, and add real value to their social experiences night after night."



BarBack comes with a "Nearby Feature," enabling users to locate the closest bars to them geographically that offer BarBack. It also comes with a "Rating Feature" that allows users to rank beers and bars so others can read about a venue before they visit it. Plus, there's a "Favorite Feature" so users can keep track of their favorite drinks and experiences out with the app.



In order to launch BarBack on a wide scale with multiple locations live in the app, BarBack is looking for crowdfunding supporters to offset the cost needed to provide BarBack at a minimal price for the first year.



"We have ambitious plans for BarBack, which is why we're asking everyone to consider supporting the campaign on Kickstarter today," said Alvaro Yanes. "With help, we can bring BarBack to dozens of locations in America's most popular cities. Spread the word."



For more information, visit:



Contact

BarBack LLC

info@barbackllc.com



Photo:

