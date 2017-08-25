 
News By Tag
* Philanthropy
* Event
* Party
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Join Us for 8 Years of Educaton, Awareness and Our Goal to "End AIDS Together"

Street's Fine Chicken and The Original Cupcakery present AIDS Walk South Dallas 2018 Official Launch and North Texas Giving Day Party Thursday, September 14 at 6:30PM
 
 
AWSD-Launch18
AWSD-Launch18
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Philanthropy
Event
Party

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

DALLAS - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- On Thursday, September 14 from 6:30PM to 8:30PM, Street's Fine Chicken located at 3857 Cedar Springs Road in Dallas will host the AIDS Walk South Dallas 2018 Official Launch and North Texas Giving Day Party. This event will kick off the 8th year of AIDS Walk South Dallas, an annual event presented by AIDS Walk South Dallas, Inc. and the City of Dallas - Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

Guests will have an opportunity to learn all about the walk, and how to get involved. AIDS Walk South Dallas will offer a variety of groups, nonprofits and businesses an amazing opportunity to make a difference and get your message out to the people that live and work in the Dallas area and abroad that are either infected or impacted by HIV/AIDS. `

AIDS Walk South Dallas marked for Saturday, March 24, 2018, our goal is to raise $50,000 and have 500 walkers.With your help, we can achieve it! Funds raised will benefit programs and services of AIDS Walk South Dallas, Inc. whose mission is to empower persons infected and affected by HIV/AIDS with emphasis on African-American Men, through prevention, advocacy, education, peer support, linkage to care and emergency financial assistance. "With over 19, 000 people living with HIV/AIDS in Dallas County, this is not just a walk for the cause; this is about CHANGE in our community", said Auntjuan Wiley, AWSD CEO and Event Chair, who has already begun working around the clock in an effort to gain exposure and excitement about this remarkable opportunity once again. "Until There's a Cure" is his motto in making this event successful.

Registration is available now for walkers, vendors, nonprofits and community based organizations at https://awsd2018.eventbrite.com

The AIDS Walk South Dallas 2018 Official Launch is a unique event welcoming patrons to support AWSD Inc. for North Texas Giving Day. Signature Cocktail, Complimentary Hors d'oeuvres, Cupcakes provided by the Original Cupcakery are available during this evening. A $25.00 suggested donation is appreciated and will be multiplied for bonus funds during North Texas Giving Day and all proceeds benefit AIDS Walk South Dallas and are tax-deductible.

For more information about AIDS Walk South Dallas or NTGD please visit www.aidswalksouthdallas.com . Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are also available now.

Media Contact
Auntjuan M. Wiley
4694103755
***@aidswalksouthdallas.com
End
Source:AIDS Walk South Dallas Inc
Email:***@aidswalksouthdallas.com Email Verified
Tags:Philanthropy, Event, Party
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AIDS Walk South Dallas PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share