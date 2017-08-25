News By Tag
Join Us for 8 Years of Educaton, Awareness and Our Goal to "End AIDS Together"
Street's Fine Chicken and The Original Cupcakery present AIDS Walk South Dallas 2018 Official Launch and North Texas Giving Day Party Thursday, September 14 at 6:30PM
Guests will have an opportunity to learn all about the walk, and how to get involved. AIDS Walk South Dallas will offer a variety of groups, nonprofits and businesses an amazing opportunity to make a difference and get your message out to the people that live and work in the Dallas area and abroad that are either infected or impacted by HIV/AIDS. `
AIDS Walk South Dallas marked for Saturday, March 24, 2018, our goal is to raise $50,000 and have 500 walkers.With your help, we can achieve it! Funds raised will benefit programs and services of AIDS Walk South Dallas, Inc. whose mission is to empower persons infected and affected by HIV/AIDS with emphasis on African-American Men, through prevention, advocacy, education, peer support, linkage to care and emergency financial assistance. "With over 19, 000 people living with HIV/AIDS in Dallas County, this is not just a walk for the cause; this is about CHANGE in our community", said Auntjuan Wiley, AWSD CEO and Event Chair, who has already begun working around the clock in an effort to gain exposure and excitement about this remarkable opportunity once again. "Until There's a Cure" is his motto in making this event successful.
Registration is available now for walkers, vendors, nonprofits and community based organizations at https://awsd2018.eventbrite.com
The AIDS Walk South Dallas 2018 Official Launch is a unique event welcoming patrons to support AWSD Inc. for North Texas Giving Day. Signature Cocktail, Complimentary Hors d'oeuvres, Cupcakes provided by the Original Cupcakery are available during this evening. A $25.00 suggested donation is appreciated and will be multiplied for bonus funds during North Texas Giving Day and all proceeds benefit AIDS Walk South Dallas and are tax-deductible.
For more information about AIDS Walk South Dallas or NTGD please visit www.aidswalksouthdallas.com . Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are also available now.
Auntjuan M. Wiley
4694103755
***@aidswalksouthdallas.com
