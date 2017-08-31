News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Construction Marketing Inc. Promotes Mariel Jaramillo to Director of Web Marketing
Global Construction Marketing Firm Continues to Develop Talent
"Mariel is the perfect fit for this role," said Rob Melis, President of Construction Marketing Inc. "She is an exceptionally talented individual that is one of the driving forces behind our clients' web success."
Jaramillo joined Construction Marketing in 2014, as Program Manager. Over the years she continued to develop and expand her expertise in the areas of web design, pay per click advertising, and photo curation and editing. In 2015, Jaramillo became Google AdWords certified, allowing her to successfully direct the online ad campaigns of their clients. Her expanding skillset allowed her to fulfill deeper and broader roles within the organization.
As Director of Web Marketing, Jaramillo acts as a web strategist, guiding the development of websites and online ad campaigns using the most current Search Engine Optimization (SEO) techniques to ensure that Construction Marketing's clients have the online visibility they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace.
Jaramillo manages Construction Marketing's website maintenance department, directing and supervising all changes made to the content of client websites. She also oversees the photo curation staff, and ensures that all photos are correctly sorted, edited, processed and compressed for print and web use.
"Web marketing is a critical aspect of our clients' continued success," Jaramillo said. "I'm excited to take on this new role and provide our clients with the very best in modern marketing."
This promotion continues the expansion and development of talent within Construction Marketing. "Mariel shows continued dedication to the success of our clients," Melis said. "We're very pleased to have her in this new position of increased responsibility in a supervisory role. It's a new step in her professional life."
To find out more about Construction Marketing Inc., see http://construction.marketing
Construction Marketing Inc. is a full-service marketing, advertising, and marketing consulting firm that exclusively serves the construction industry. The firm offers a complete suite of marketing, advertising and branding services that include website design, printed materials, online and print advertising, public relations and social media management. Construction Marketing is based in Sarasota, Florida and serves clients throughout the United States and around the globe.
Contact
Rob Melis
***@constructionmarketinginc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse