Agent Hollywood, starring Anthony Hobbs, Screening at Newark International Film Festival
The Newark International Film Fest Screens Anthony Michael Hobbs' Agent Hollywood Sept. 8-10, 2017
Collectively Anthony Michael's films have been screened at over 18 film festivals worldwide and garnered six awards for "Best Short Film" and "Best Film Director." Agent Hollywood is a story about a kid undercover agent working as a celebrity actor who in reality is secretly saving the world from evil villains on a daily bases. It also stars Noah Forstner, Nicholas Forstner, Alaine Miller, Michael Forstner and Dylan Hintz.
The Newark International Film Festival is a three day event dedicated to the art of storytelling through film. It was the first international film festival hosted in Newark, the birth place of Thomas Edison and Hannibal Goodwin who invented the celluloid film in 1887. The films screened are shown in front of major players in the film industry. The Newark International Film Festival will also offer workshops and a youth festival where films by youth ages 19 years-old and under are presented. The film festivals' goal is to bring awareness to great talent in film. The awards will be presented at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Sept. 10th.
Anthony Michael Hobbs' acting skills earned him 8 awards from the Global Star Network and a red carpet walk representing his role in the 2013 PBS Special Mini-Series "The American Experience: The Abolitionist"
For more information about Agent Hollywood's screening at the Newark International Film Festival you can log onto NewarkIFF.com and for more information on Imagination Lunchbox, LLC upcoming projects log onto www.ImaginationLunchbox.com or for more information on Anthony Michael Hobbs log onto www.Anthony-
Eunice Moseley
(562) 424-3836
***@aol.com
