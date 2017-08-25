 
Agent Hollywood, starring Anthony Hobbs, Screening at Newark International Film Festival

The Newark International Film Fest Screens Anthony Michael Hobbs' Agent Hollywood Sept. 8-10, 2017
 
 
Imagination Lunchbox, LLC presents Agent Hollywood
Imagination Lunchbox, LLC presents Agent Hollywood
 
BALTIMORE - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Agent Hollywood, a 15 minute short film starring Anthony Michael Hobbs and released through Imagination Lunchbox, LLC is to be screened at the Newark International Film Festival September 8 – 10, 2017. The company that produced Agent Hollywood is owned by Hobbs, who is already an award winning actor and filmmaker at 12 years-old. Agent Hollywood is his third film project the company has undertaken. The Newark International Film Festival will be held at various locations through Newark – Newark Symphony Hall, Newark Museum, Newark Public Library, Rutgers University, New Jersey Institute of Tech, Essex County College, Military Park and Cityplex Theatre.

Collectively Anthony Michael's films have been screened at over 18 film festivals worldwide and garnered six awards for "Best Short Film" and "Best Film Director." Agent Hollywood is a story about a kid undercover agent working as a celebrity actor who in reality is secretly saving the world from evil villains on a daily bases. It also stars Noah Forstner, Nicholas Forstner, Alaine Miller, Michael Forstner and Dylan Hintz.

The Newark International Film Festival is a three day event dedicated to the art of storytelling through film. It was the first international film festival hosted in Newark, the birth place of Thomas Edison and Hannibal Goodwin who invented the celluloid film in 1887. The films screened are shown in front of major players in the film industry. The Newark International Film Festival will also offer workshops and a youth festival where films by youth  ages 19 years-old and under are presented. The film festivals' goal is to bring awareness to great talent in film. The awards will be presented at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Sept. 10th.

Anthony Michael Hobbs' acting skills earned him 8 awards from the Global Star Network and a red carpet walk representing his role in the 2013 PBS Special Mini-Series "The American Experience: The Abolitionist" starring Richard Brooks ("Law & Order") as a young Frederick Douglass. The PBS Special received an Emmy nomination. His starring roles also include the DreamWorks documentary "How to Train Your Dragon: Dragons and Dinosaurs;" a national United Way campaign; a series of Sprout Network segments, a Xfinity Network segment; a voice over for TBWA World Wide advertising agency, and in the film Waiting for Godot. As a model Anthony Michael has appeared in national print campaigns for Finish Line Athletics and Toys-R-Us.

For more information about Agent Hollywood's screening at the Newark International Film Festival you can log onto NewarkIFF.com and for more information on Imagination Lunchbox, LLC upcoming projects log onto www.ImaginationLunchbox.com or for more information on Anthony Michael Hobbs log onto www.Anthony-Michael.com. You can also contact his management at ImaginationLunchbox@gmail.com.

Eunice Moseley
(562) 424-3836
***@aol.com
