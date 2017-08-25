News By Tag
Trail Running + Wellness Retreat in Spain helps women reduce stress and improve health
Running vacations add to fast-growing active wellness travel segment
The week-long itinerary, starting in the historic city of Girona, features daily guided trail runs from village to village along the Mediterranean Sea, natural running form clinics, wellness workshops, après-run tapas, visits to ancient castles, medieval villages and a 15th-century monastery overlooking the sea. Guests dine on the world-class Catalan cuisine for which this region is known, stay in luxury boutique hotels, and ancient castles converted into modern accommodations.
While Run Wild Retreats + Wellness's original mission seven years ago was to simply introduce more women to the joys and adventures of trail running, it soon became apparent that women were coming to the retreats at times of transition or upheaval in their lives. The retreats offered not only reprieve from their stressful, time-crunched lives, but led to insights about their current challenges and renew their energy and confidence in their ability to overcome their difficulties.
"Traveling to a new place is an amazing way to recharge and make lasting investments in one's health and wellness," says Elinor Fish, who founded Run Wild Retreats + Wellness in 2010. "Each trail run is about connecting with your surroundings, your love of running and simply savoring the present moment. That's when you are able to truly tap into running's stress-reducing effects."
Research by the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) confirms that Americans are especially drawn to active wellness travel opportunities these days. GWI's January 2017 report says that the U.S. has emerged as the world's largest wellness tourism market because more than ever, Americans are suffering the ill effects of overwork, excess stress, insufficient sleep and chronic anxiety.
That's why, within the retreat's supportive setting created by professional guides and the retreat leader, guests are able to safely try things that they wouldn't necessarily do otherwise. As a result, runners describe the retreats as "transformational,"
This is because the seven-day retreat itinerary leaves plenty of free time for reflection, connection to the destination and its culture, something that is lost in typical group tours that cram as many locations and experiences as possible into each day. Rather, Run Wild Retreats + Wellness designs travel experiences that help participants feel engaged, supported and increasingly empowered throughout the trip.
The Costa Brava Running + Wellness Retreat is the newest addition to Run Wild Retreats + Wellness's growing suite of mindful running immersions in the U.S., Canada and Europe. More information about this and other retreats can be found at (http://runwildretreats.com/
About Run Wild Retreats + Wellness
Run Wild Retreats + Wellness is an IATAN-accredited travel agency and member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA). Founded in 2010 by Elinor Fish, its mission is to help women better manage their stress through an active lifestyle centered around healthy, sustainable running. Learn more at http://www.RunWildRetreats.com
