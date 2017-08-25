Baby Clothes Featuring Chinese Zodiac Cartoons

 

NAPLES, Fla. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Stamford Marketing Group, Inc., licensor of Zodiacals™ Chinese zodiac characters, announces a new line of baby clothes featuring Chinese Zodiac animal cartoons.   From infant's body suits and t-shirts to baby coveralls, the new line of basic baby clothes is now available online at zodiacals.com and in selected King Kullen supermarkets on Long Island, NY.  A complete list of participating supermarkets is available at the zodiacals.com website.

Zodiacals Baby clothes put a new twist on basic clothing for infants.  Every baby needs a soft t-shirt, body suit or coverall to sleep in. The new Zodiacals garments are not only ultra-soft to keep baby cozy, the adorable animals add a special meaning to wearing the garment.

Each Zodiacals garment features a cartoon character created by award winning Chinese American artist Tiffany Chang.  The characters are based on 2,000 years of Chinese legend and each animal has a special meaning.  Monkeys, for example, tend to be cleaver and curious.  Roosters tend to be trustworthy, sharp and sociable.  Goats tend to be sensitive, sweet and charming.  Mothers can select cartoon characters that match their baby's personality.

The new Zodiacals baby clothes are available in sizes from three to twenty four months.  The short-sleeve t-shirts are made with 100% cotton so that they feel soft on the baby's skin yet resist the wear and tear a growing child will put on clothes.  The bodysuits feature a lap-shoulder neckline so you can get the baby dressed and undressed with ease.  The100% cotton coveralls will be your go-to footed coveralls throughout the year.

About Stamford Marketing Group - Over the past four decades the Stamford Marketing Group has been involved in the creation of a number of landmark marketing ventures based on licensing. The Stamford Marketing Group is the exclusive licensing agent for Zodiacals™ images.

