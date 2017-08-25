Country(s)
Baby Clothes Featuring Chinese Zodiac Cartoons
Zodiacals Baby clothes put a new twist on basic clothing for infants. Every baby needs a soft t-shirt, body suit or coverall to sleep in. The new Zodiacals garments are not only ultra-soft to keep baby cozy, the adorable animals add a special meaning to wearing the garment.
Each Zodiacals garment features a cartoon character created by award winning Chinese American artist Tiffany Chang. The characters are based on 2,000 years of Chinese legend and each animal has a special meaning. Monkeys, for example, tend to be cleaver and curious. Roosters tend to be trustworthy, sharp and sociable. Goats tend to be sensitive, sweet and charming. Mothers can select cartoon characters that match their baby's personality.
The new Zodiacals baby clothes are available in sizes from three to twenty four months. The short-sleeve t-shirts are made with 100% cotton so that they feel soft on the baby's skin yet resist the wear and tear a growing child will put on clothes. The bodysuits feature a lap-shoulder neckline so you can get the baby dressed and undressed with ease. The100%
About Stamford Marketing Group - Over the past four decades the Stamford Marketing Group has been involved in the creation of a number of landmark marketing ventures based on licensing. The Stamford Marketing Group is the exclusive licensing agent for Zodiacals™ images.
Contact
Bud Johnson
Stamford Marketing Group, Inc.
***@aol.com
