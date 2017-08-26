Country(s)
5th Annual FAITH AWARDS Announces Honorees
Faith, Hope and Love Unlimited produces awards show to spotlight ordinary people doing extraordinary works in the community
The 5th Annual FAITH AWARDS will be held on Saturday October 21, 2017 at 9 a.m. in the Bayview ballroom at the Marriott Marina Del Rey, 4100 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292. Honorees include: Actor/Master Acting Teacher Richard Lawson and Fashion Designer/Philanthropist Tina Knowles Lawson, Cancer Survivors Phyllis Meyi and Dannon Green, McDonald's Franchise owners Patricia Williams and her daughters Nicole Enearu, Kerri Harper-Howie, Community Educator Dr. Cyrell Williams plus Mental Health advocate Paris St. John.
"We are in our 5th year! I'm in awe of GOD's favor of faithfulness when you trust & believe in your dreams. This milestone event will highlight our extraordinary honorees, showcase inspiring performances and empower us to move through life using our positive energy," says Founder of Faith, Hope and Love Unlimited, Inc. Hope Williams.
The entertaining breakfast event will emphasize the amazing faith our honorees sustained during their journey to fulfill their dreams along with performances by Ervin Pope of FURNACE and Norwood Young, spoken-word artist Evelyn Boswell, previous honoree and Beauty GURU Mikki Taylor, celebrity appearances plus guest speaker, Energy Life and Guidance Coach Reggie McKiver, who will speak on a variety of health and wellness topics.
Tickets are $100.00 each, before September 15, 2017, and are available for purchase online www.faithhopeandloveunlimited.com. Sponsorships and ad space on our digital souvenir journal are still available. Portion of proceeds to benefit several charities supported by Faith, Hope and Love Unlimited.
For media credentials or sponsorship interest contact Lisa Humphrey, Premier Concepts email: media@premierconceptspr.com
About The FAITH, HOPE & LOVE UNLIMITED
Faith, Hope & Love Unlimited was founded to inspire and enable all women of color, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Our mission is to be of service to the community by encouraging people to follow their dreams so they can lead a fulfilling and purposeful life. www.faithhopeandloveunlimited.com
About The FAITH AWARDS
An entertaining Los Angeles-based awards show created to showcase individuals that have faced the challenges of life and persevered to reach their goals through faith. It is designed to recognize ordinary people doing extraordinary things.
