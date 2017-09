5th Annual FAITH AWARDS Announces Honorees

Faith, Hope and Love Unlimited produces awards show to spotlight ordinary people doing extraordinary works in the community

-- Since its inception over 20 years ago, Faith, Hope and Love Unlimited has inspired and enabled all women of color, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Through their philanthropy efforts, thewere birthed to showcase individuals that have faced various challenges of life and persevered to reach their goals through their faith.The 5Annual FAITH AWARDS will be held on Saturday October 21, 2017 at 9 a.m. in the Bayview ballroom at the Marriott Marina Del Rey, 4100 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292. Honorees include: Actor/Master Acting Teacherand Fashion Designer/Philanthropist, Cancer Survivorsand, McDonald's Franchise ownersand her daughtersCommunity Educatorplus Mental Health advocate," says Founder ofThe entertaining breakfast event will emphasize the amazing faith our honorees sustained during their journey to fulfill their dreams along with performances byofand, spoken-word artist, previous honoree and Beauty GURU, celebrity appearances plus guest speaker, Energy Life and Guidance Coachwho will speak on a variety of health and wellness topics.Tickets are $100.00 each, before September 15, 2017, and are available for purchase online www.faithhopeandloveunlimited.com Sponsorships and ad space on our digital souvenir journal are still available. Portion of proceeds to benefit several charities supported by Faith, Hope and Love Unlimited.For media credentials or sponsorship interest contact Lisa Humphrey, Premier Concepts email: media@premierconceptspr.com Faith, Hope & Love Unlimited was founded to inspire and enable all women of color, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Our mission is to be of service to the community by encouraging people to follow their dreams so they can lead a fulfilling and purposeful life. www.faithhopeandloveunlimited.com An entertaining Los Angeles-based awards show created to showcase individuals that have faced the challenges of life and persevered to reach their goals through faith. It is designed to recognize ordinary people doing extraordinary things.