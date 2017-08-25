 
News By Tag
* PA Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Coral Gables
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


PA Group expands insurance benefits for expatriates

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
PA Group

Industry:
Insurance

Location:
Coral Gables - Florida - US

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, PA Group announced a suite of new benefits for one of their product lines within their Accident and Health division. PA Group's international insurance plans currently cover individuals, families and groups in over 120 countries. The new benefits for their worldwide expatriate product line will become effective on September 1, 2017 for new policies and existing policies with anniversaries on or after that date.

"As we move toward a more global economy, the options for living abroad for career, education and retirement are exponentially increasing. However, these opportunities force us to leave the comforts and security of home. Health care is particularly different in every country with different policies, procedures and level of service depending on your destination," said Oscar Michel, Vice President of the Accident and Health division at PA Group. "Therefore, it's essential to have an expatriate insurance policy with PA Group to protect you from any uncertainties abroad."

Policyholders will now enjoy "Deductible Carry Over", where any covered expense incurred by the insured during the last three months of the policy year will be carried over and applied toward the insured's deductible for the following policy year. Additionally, PA Group is now adding coverage for the insured's return air travel home after an evacuation by air transportation and waiving co-payments for emergency room services.

For their Select plan, members will benefit from a $1,000 to $3,000 increase in coverage for emergency dental treatments from covered accidents. Deductibles for routine eye examinations will be waived for members with an Elite plan.

"The cost savings, conveniences and peace of mind that PA Group offers its insureds is unparalleled in the industry," said Charles Jorge, President at PA Group. "We are always listening to our customers and field teams and looking for ways to enhance our products."

About PA Group: From protecting our clients' health with worldwide coverage to helping them achieve a successful financial future, PA Group creates financial security road maps for life's most significant events. For over 18 years PA Group has guided and protected our international clients with comprehensive health and wealth accumulation solutions. To learn more about PA Group, visit www.pagroupco.com.
End
Source:PA Group
Email:***@wraggcasas.com Email Verified
Tags:PA Group
Industry:Insurance
Location:Coral Gables - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wragg & Casas Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share