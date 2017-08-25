News By Tag
PA Group expands insurance benefits for expatriates
"As we move toward a more global economy, the options for living abroad for career, education and retirement are exponentially increasing. However, these opportunities force us to leave the comforts and security of home. Health care is particularly different in every country with different policies, procedures and level of service depending on your destination,"
Policyholders will now enjoy "Deductible Carry Over", where any covered expense incurred by the insured during the last three months of the policy year will be carried over and applied toward the insured's deductible for the following policy year. Additionally, PA Group is now adding coverage for the insured's return air travel home after an evacuation by air transportation and waiving co-payments for emergency room services.
For their Select plan, members will benefit from a $1,000 to $3,000 increase in coverage for emergency dental treatments from covered accidents. Deductibles for routine eye examinations will be waived for members with an Elite plan.
"The cost savings, conveniences and peace of mind that PA Group offers its insureds is unparalleled in the industry," said Charles Jorge, President at PA Group. "We are always listening to our customers and field teams and looking for ways to enhance our products."
About PA Group: From protecting our clients' health with worldwide coverage to helping them achieve a successful financial future, PA Group creates financial security road maps for life's most significant events. For over 18 years PA Group has guided and protected our international clients with comprehensive health and wealth accumulation solutions. To learn more about PA Group, visit www.pagroupco.com.
