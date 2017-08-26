News By Tag
AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launches DRTV Campaign with Coolaid
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Coolaid
Coolaid is dedicated to providing easy-to-use icing or cooling products for dogs, horses and even people. Coolaid's chemical-free cooling products are simple to use, lightweight, machine-washable and can make the surface temperature up to 30% cooler. These cooling capabilities will last the lifetime of the product.
Coolaid's icing and cooling wraps help with injuries, arthritis and maintaining wellness. Simply wet, wring out the excess moisture, place in the freezer for the suggested amount of time and apply. Coolaid's cooling line, which includes canine vests, blankets, neck wraps and bandanas, can start cooling immediately by adding any temperature of water. It's as easy as wet the product, wring and shake.
Team Coolaid is passionate about animal health. The company understands the importance of keeping our animals healthy and happy. With temperatures on the rise, it is very important to keep some type of cooling product handy at all times. Coolaid continues to develop new products to help enhance the health of our animals.
"With global temperatures rising, it's important that people protect themselves and their beloved animals against overheating,"
"We at AsSeenOnTV.pro love our animals too," says Paul Douglas Scott, Executive Producer at AsSeenOnTV.pro. "Spreading awareness of this dilemma along with a cost-effective solution to protect people and pets, alike, makes us feel proud. It's a large part of the reason we got into the communication business to begin with."
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Coolaid will be appearing in 30- and 60-second spots set to air nationwide and which feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand-building. Based out of a 25,000+ square foot, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on Coolaid, please visit www.coolaid.com
