Loaves and Fishes Community Services Unveils New Website Providing the underserved with food and leadership services, Loaves and Fishes has launched a new site that makes their services even more accessible. 1 2 3 Loaves and Fishes New Homepage Loaves and Fishes Loaves and Fishes NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Loaves and Fishes Community Services provides food and leadership in underserved communities throughout Naperville County, DuPage County, and beyond. Located at 1871 High Grove Lane in Naperville, IL, they have been providing support for over 30 years. Recently, Loaves and Fishes launched a new website to help facilitate their services and spread their message further.



Supported by the help of more than 1,500 volunteers, Loaves and Fishes has a long history of developing support networks for the people that need it most. This 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization got its start in 1984 as a food pantry for families out of St. Raphael Church. By 1991, the organization had grown to a network of 18 churches and local civic groups. Over the course of the following decades, Loaves and Fishes became a large provider of home food delivery services, providing over one million pounds of food and other essential care items in a single fiscal year.



In an effort to improve access to services and improve their visibility, Loaves and Fishes Community Services recently had a new website developed by Launch Digital Marketing, a digital marketing agency with operations out of Naperville. And according to Michelle Iskowitz, their Associate Director of Marketing & Communications, they were happy with the results.



"The service provided by Launch was complete and impressive," Iskowitz said. "They were professional, innovative, and a pleasure to work with during the entire process. Their frequent communication, talented team and attention to detail resulted in our extraordinary website – we couldn't be more pleased!"



Today, Loaves and Fishes continues to deliver high-quality meals and services to folks throughout Naperville and beyond, with the expressed goal of ending hunger in their community. They are committed to developing, uniting, and mobilizing local individuals and organizations to provide the resources people need to become self-sufficient and empowered. Find out more about Loaves and Fishes Community Services on their



End


