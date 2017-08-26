News By Tag
ReachBright's Tech Experts Warn Higher Ed Admissions Against "Recruit to Deny"
The creators of the inbound marketing for higher education tool ReachBright look at the admissions strategy known as "Recruit to Deny."
In their report, KDG explains that, in an effort to get as many prospects interested as they can, schools have taken to recruiting more students than ever before, even students the schools know they'll end up rejecting.
Why are colleges and universities doing this? The reasons are manifold, but conveying an aura of selectivity by showcasing a more prestigious ranking is the biggest driving force.
However, the report urges schools to ditch the "recruit to deny" practice and instead look at ways they can recruit the best students to campus, not the most.
One way the tech company suggests schools accomplish this is by investing in enrollment management and inbound marketing tools, such as ReachBright. These tools will lead schools to students who are a better fit for their institution. When a student is a better fit for campus, engagement goes up, as do retention rates.
"So many schools think selectivity is the most important element when it comes to ranking," says Kyle David, CEO of KDG, "but retention is actually given more weight by the U.S. News & World Report."
To learn more about "recruit to deny" and the ways schools can avoid the practice, read the exclusive report on ReachBright's website: http://blog.reachbright.com/
For more information on the solutions ReachBright provides, visit: http://www.Reachbright.com
About KDG: KDG (formerly the Kyle David Group) is a leading provider of web development for higher education. With over 16 years of experience in using technology to help education clients improve their enrollment, campus climate, and alumni participation through higher education crowdfunding, website design, and enrollment management, KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
Contact
Keri Lindenmuth
***@kyledavidgroup.com
