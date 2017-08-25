 
Industry News





PrEx Physical Therapy announces Kevin Lacke as Exercise Technician/Co-op

 
 
BOSTON - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine, announces Kevin Lacke of Boston, Massachusetts as a Co-op student and Exercise Technician in its new Government Center location, 44 School Street, Boston.

In this role, under the supervision of Physical Therapists, he assists patients with their therapeutic exercise programs.

Lacke is attending Northeastern University where he is pursuing his Doctorate of Physical Therapy.

Lacke brings industry experience to his post at ProEx, having previously been a Rehabilitation Aide and Co-op Student with Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

He is originally from Wrentham, Massachusetts and when not attending Northeastern and working at ProEx, enjoys running, intramural sports and attending concerts.

"We welcome Kevin to the ProEx team," said Matt McManus, Regional Clinical Director at ProEx. "His energy and enthusiasm fits right in with our people focused organization."

About ProEx Physical Therapy

ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001, and has locations throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, with corporate headquarters in Portsmouth, NH.  ProEx's experienced orthopedic physical therapists and sports medicine team provide compassionate care to patients of all ages, ranging from pediatric to geriatric patients, as well as weekend warriors to elite athletes.

In 2017, ProEx joined the Professional Physical Therapy family, an industry leader in outpatient orthopedic physical therapy headquartered in Uniondale, NY. As part of this affiliation, ProEx will offer patients greater access to locations throughout the Northeast with expanded services such as sports medicine and occupational therapy.  Founded in 1998, Professional Physical Therapy and ProEx collectively operate over 140 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

ProEx and Professional Physical Therapy are the official Athletic Training Services providers to various sports organizations throughout the Northeast.  Professional Physical Therapy is the official physical therapy partner of the New York Islanders. For additional information, please visit www.PROexPT.com
