Industry News





Jah Glory Delivers "You Can Do It" In Vibrant Compilation for Big Fuss Records

"Our Green Earth" from Big Fuss Records with be available in stores September 15, 2017.
 
 
Jah-Glory
Jah-Glory
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Intended to raise awareness, "You Can Do It" from Jah Glory, is one of fourteen featured singles selected to take part in a compilation of exceptional musical artists who are using their voices, to make a statement about the importance of conserving resources and improving the planet.

"Our Green Earth" from Big Fuss Records with go live in stores September 15, 2017.

Jah Glory is Alister Tucker.  The artist writes, sings and creates roots Reggae music. He hails from Georgetown, Guyana, a part of mainland South America, which is directly linked to the Caribbean influence. The Jah Glory style takes on traditional reggae vibes, but adds a unique voice to create uplifting and catchy songs with a new, clean, and clear lyrical content.

Nurturing his passion to create original music, Jah Glory began his live exposure by performing stage shows for the Guyana branch of the Twelve Tribes of Israel during yearly celebrations. His first single "Injured Earth" was a 2016 ISC finalist. The track was played regularly on the radio in Guyana from 2010 in the early morning Inspirational Hour.

In 2014, the UK Open University commissioned "You Can Do It" to promote Amerindian-community best practice in the rainforests, in the fight against Climate Change.

"Our Green Earth" will include 14 dynamic artists with a message for making the world a better place.

Learn move by visiting: https://bigfussrecords.com
Email:***@norcalpress.net Email Verified
Phone:408-508-5906
