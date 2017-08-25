 
Industry News





Beacon Publishing Group Releases "One More Day: On A Mission To End Bullying" In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "One More Day: On A Mission To End Bullying" written by authors Joey Christensen and Travis J. Vanden Heuvel in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
"One More Day: On A Mission To End Bullying"
NEW YORK - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released  "One More Day: On A Mission To End Bullying" written by authors Joey Christensen and Travis J. Vanden Heuvel in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

In the context of bulling, we tend to focus on the don'ts. Don't point. Don't stare. Don't use hurtful words. Being the eternal optimist that he is, Joe challenges us to redirect our energy. Instead of not acting like a bully, he calls us to imitate the compassion of a friend. Subtle yet powerful, the examples Joe gives of people going out of their way to treat him like they would anyone else call all of us to action. After hearing about the experiences that have shaped his life, we can't help but be inspired to reciprocate kindness and grace - the same kind that was extended to Joe - to people in our own lives.

Download your copy of "One More Day: On A Mission To End Bullying" written by authors Joey Christensen and Travis J. Vanden Heuvel on audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Bios-Memoirs/One-More-Day-Audi...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

