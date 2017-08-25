 
Industry News





Castle Placement Named Exclusive Agent for $100 Million Capital Raise for Green Park Finance

 
NEW YORK - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Green Park Finance, a new UK-based consumer lending business, announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $100 million of debt and equity to launch its operations and fund the lending portfolio.

Green Park will target an underserved segment of the UK non-prime consumer population, bridging the gap between traditional "high street" banks and payday lenders. Green Park has developed an installment loan program, based on testing since 2012, for consumers with open bank accounts and limited indebtedness, who otherwise have limited access to credit. Loans range from £500-£2,000, with 18-36 month terms.

CEO, Rich House, is a founder and former President of Atlanticus Holdings - a successful lender in the US which previously operated in the UK. Green Park is licensing the historical data and intellectual property for the UK market from Atlanticus spin-off, Veta Finance. Green Park's other co-founder and principals have extensive backgrounds in consumer credit operations, underwriting, compliance, and accessing capital markets to fund specialty finance businesses.

Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt capital for private early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Its highly experienced investment bankers and robust, data-driven innovative technology platform connect issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.

Contact: Richard Luftig. (212) 418-1181. rluftig@castleplacement.com.

Castle Placement - Richard Luftig
(212) 418-1181
***@castleplacement.com
Source:Castle Placement and client firm
Email:***@castleplacement.com Email Verified
