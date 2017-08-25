Announced Grand Opening of Las Vegas Memory Care Community Draws Praise and Attention from Respected

Grand Opening of Las Vegas Memory Care Community Draws Praise and Attention from Respected

-- Blue Sky Memory Care, a highly anticipated all-inclusive memory care community located in Las Vegas, Nevada, was joined by local health care professionals, community leaders, care partners, and loved ones today to celebrate the official grand opening of this modern specialized care community.Blue Sky Memory Care, located at 8025 Amigo St, features beautiful, fully furnished private rooms, thoughtful amenities alongside personalized individual care plans, providing residents with an overall improvement of quality of life and mental wellness. The Blue-Sky community will consist of 40 residents receiving full time memory care in this beautifully planned facility. Las Vegas has seen a sharp increase in need of specialized memory care in a communal setting.The Blue-Sky community and its team of specialized care givers are a welcomed addition to the Las Vegas area, which currently cannot meet the needs of local seniors suffering from dementia, Alzheimer's disease and other memory related issues. The total number of specialized memory care providers and communities has grown significantly in recent years as many local Las Vegas health care professionals struggle to meet the needs of our growing number of seniors who cannot safely care for themselves or require around-the-clock readiness and response of trained medical staff.Blue Sky Memory Care is committed to providing comprehensive memory services to its residents with Dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Experienced and friendly team members maintain the necessary skills to create a comfortable and safe environment where daily activities help refresh your loved one's memory.Specialized memory care communities are designed to meet the needs of residents while alleviating the worries and stress families experience when trying to care for their loved ones. Many families quickly determine that they are unable to provide the quality of care and comfort their loved one requires and often turn to dedicated memory care professionals.Seniors suffering from memory loss related to dementia or Alzheimer's disease often feel lost, unsure of themselves or confused to the degree that they become angry or frustrated. If not cared for correctly, health conditions can quickly worsen through depression and other stress-related factors.About Blue Sky Memory CareLocated in Las Vegas, Blue Sky Memory Care is an expertly designed all-inclusive memory care community whose primary purpose is to improve the overall happiness and health of its residents. Blue Sky Memory Care provides compassionate, considerate care that prioritizes not only the essential needs of our residents, but also their sense of self and purpose. Unlike traditional assisted living facilities, we provide a more personalized level of care in a calm, comfortable setting customized for individuals living with memory loss and other cognitive challenges. For questions, comments, or a personalized tour, please contact Sheila Hernandez at (725) 251-677