Toggo Ultrarock Featured Artist At Pop Star Aaron Paul's Birthday Bash Duplex Cabaret Sept.19,2017
Join Aaron Paul's Birthday Bash at the Duplex Cabaret Theater In NYC on Tuesday September 19, 2017 featuring rare acoustic sets by Toggo Ultrarock and Aaron Paul hosted by famed comedian Ike Avelli.
Aaron Paul, former frontman of World's Apart, an internationally successful boyband discovered by American Idol's Simon Cowell, is having a birthday bash in NYC to celebrate his birthday and new single release of the famed Chaka Khan/Rufus hit "Ain't Nobody" featuring NYC hip hop artist Terk Lewis.
EDM/Rock artist Toggo Ultrarock will be headlining the event with a rare acoustic set to include the world-wide smash hit "Cannonball"
"Every element of him is imaginative"
Check out the music video for "Cannonball"
https://youtu.be/
Hosting the show for this HUGE event is famed NYC comedian Ike Avelli, who has been the Get Out Magazine comedian of the year several times, with a hit show "50 Shades Of Gay" selling out NYC venues every time it is performed.
Join Ike Avelli, Toggo Ultrarock and Aaron Paul for this must see event at The Duplex Cabaret Theater on Tuesday September 19th, 2017 in NYC located at 61 Christoper Street, New York, New York, 10014 (212) 255-5438 Doors Open at 9:30 PM.
