September 2017
Toggo Ultrarock Featured Artist At Pop Star Aaron Paul's Birthday Bash Duplex Cabaret Sept.19,2017

Join Aaron Paul's Birthday Bash at the Duplex Cabaret Theater In NYC on Tuesday September 19, 2017 featuring rare acoustic sets by Toggo Ultrarock and Aaron Paul hosted by famed comedian Ike Avelli.
 
 
Toggo Ultrarock/Aaron Paul Performances at The Duplex NYC
NEW YORK - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Join Pop/Dance Star recording artist Aaron Paul's Birthday Bash at the Duplex Cabaret Theater In NYC on Tuesday September 19, 2017 featuring rare acoustic sets by Toggo Ultrarock and Aaron Paul hosted by famed comedian Ike Avelli.

Aaron Paul, former frontman of World's Apart, an internationally successful boyband discovered by American Idol's Simon Cowell, is having a birthday bash in NYC to celebrate his birthday and new single release of the famed Chaka Khan/Rufus hit "Ain't Nobody" featuring NYC hip hop artist Terk Lewis.

EDM/Rock artist Toggo Ultrarock will be headlining the event with a rare acoustic set to include the world-wide smash hit "Cannonball", as they head off to the UK and Norway for European tour dates.

"Every element of him is imaginative" says Music Connection Magazine about Toggo Ultrarock, whose unique mix of EDM and rock creates a niche all its own.

Check out the music video for "Cannonball" by Toggo Ultrarock:

https://youtu.be/z1hcqgpiwxo



Hosting the show for this HUGE event is famed NYC comedian Ike Avelli, who has been the Get Out Magazine comedian of the year several times, with a hit show "50 Shades Of Gay" selling out NYC venues every time it is performed.

Join Ike Avelli, Toggo Ultrarock and Aaron Paul for this must see event at The Duplex Cabaret Theater on Tuesday September 19th, 2017 in NYC located at 61 Christoper Street, New York, New York, 10014 (212) 255-5438 Doors Open at 9:30 PM.


For more information or interviews contact worldstarpublicrelations@gmail.com

Follow World Star PR on Twitter @WorldStarPR for social media updates

World Star PR
***@gmail.com
Email:***@gmail.com
World Star PR, Toggo Ultrarock, Aaron Paul
Entertainment
New York City - New York - United States
