Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726


Cancer and Hematology Care for Patients Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Pontchartrain Cancer Center is available to provide medical care to cancer and hematology patients displaced due to Hurricane Harvey.
 
 
The Care You Need. The Compassion You Deserve.
The Care You Need. The Compassion You Deserve.
 
COVINGTON, La. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Pontchartrain Cancer Center is available to provide medical care to cancer and hematology patients displaced due to Hurricane Harvey. If you or a loved one are a cancer or hematology patient displaced by Hurricane Harvey, please contact one of our two offices; Covington, Louisiana (985) 875-1202 or Hammond, Louisiana (985) 419-0025.

Pontchartrain Cancer Center provides advanced medical care specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, prevention of cancer and blood disorders, as well as, a highly active clinical trial programs. Our physicians, Dr. David Oubre and Dr. Alison Rome, are board certified in the treatment and prevention of cancer and blood disorders. Furthering their commitment to their patients, Pontchartrain Cancer Center has a compassionate and experienced medical team of two nurse practitioners, six infusion center nurses, clinical trial research coordinator, and administrative medical staff.

In June 2017, Pontchartrain Cancer Center teamed up with the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) to launch the Pontchartrain Cancer Center CPAN Chapter. As a cancer advocacy network, Pontchartrain Cancer Center's CPAN Chapter brings attention to legislative policies that may affect community cancer patients. With locations in both St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes, Pontchartrain Cancer Center is dedicated to providing patients with the care they need and the compassion they deserve.

Visit: https://www.pcclouisiana.com

COVINGTON OFFICE
PONTCHARTRAIN CANCER CENTER
120 LAKEVIEW CIRCLE
COVINGTON, LOUISIANA 70433
TEL:  (985) 875-1202


HAMMOND OFFICE
PONTCHARTRAIN CANCER CENTER
15752 MEDICAL ARTS PLAZA, STE. 101
HAMMOND, LOUISIANA 70403
TEL: (985) 419-0025

Kathy Oubre, Pontchartrain Cancer Center
Chief Operating Office
***@pcclouisiana.com
Source:Pontchartrain Cancer Center
Email:***@pcclouisiana.com
