Cancer and Hematology Care for Patients Affected by Hurricane Harvey

-- Pontchartrain Cancer Center is available to provide medical care to cancer and hematology patients displaced due to Hurricane Harvey. If you or a loved one are a cancer or hematology patient displaced by Hurricane Harvey, please contact one of our two offices; Covington, Louisiana (985) 875-1202 or Hammond, Louisiana (985) 419-0025.Pontchartrain Cancer Center provides advanced medical care specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, prevention of cancer and blood disorders, as well as, a highly active clinical trial programs. Our physicians, Dr. David Oubre and Dr. Alison Rome, are board certified in the treatment and prevention of cancer and blood disorders. Furthering their commitment to their patients, Pontchartrain Cancer Center has a compassionate and experienced medical team of two nurse practitioners, six infusion center nurses, clinical trial research coordinator, and administrative medical staff.In June 2017, Pontchartrain Cancer Center teamed up with the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) to launch the Pontchartrain Cancer Center CPAN Chapter. As a cancer advocacy network, Pontchartrain Cancer Center's CPAN Chapter brings attention to legislative policies that may affect community cancer patients. With locations in both St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes, Pontchartrain Cancer Center is dedicated to providing patients with the care they need and the compassion they deserve.Visit: https://www.pcclouisiana.com PONTCHARTRAIN CANCER CENTER120 LAKEVIEW CIRCLECOVINGTON, LOUISIANA 70433TEL: (985) 875-1202PONTCHARTRAIN CANCER CENTER15752 MEDICAL ARTS PLAZA, STE. 101HAMMOND, LOUISIANA 70403TEL: (985) 419-0025