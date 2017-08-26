News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cancer and Hematology Care for Patients Affected by Hurricane Harvey
Pontchartrain Cancer Center is available to provide medical care to cancer and hematology patients displaced due to Hurricane Harvey.
Pontchartrain Cancer Center provides advanced medical care specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, prevention of cancer and blood disorders, as well as, a highly active clinical trial programs. Our physicians, Dr. David Oubre and Dr. Alison Rome, are board certified in the treatment and prevention of cancer and blood disorders. Furthering their commitment to their patients, Pontchartrain Cancer Center has a compassionate and experienced medical team of two nurse practitioners, six infusion center nurses, clinical trial research coordinator, and administrative medical staff.
In June 2017, Pontchartrain Cancer Center teamed up with the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) to launch the Pontchartrain Cancer Center CPAN Chapter. As a cancer advocacy network, Pontchartrain Cancer Center's CPAN Chapter brings attention to legislative policies that may affect community cancer patients. With locations in both St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes, Pontchartrain Cancer Center is dedicated to providing patients with the care they need and the compassion they deserve.
Visit: https://www.pcclouisiana.com
COVINGTON OFFICE
PONTCHARTRAIN CANCER CENTER
120 LAKEVIEW CIRCLE
COVINGTON, LOUISIANA 70433
TEL: (985) 875-1202
HAMMOND OFFICE
PONTCHARTRAIN CANCER CENTER
15752 MEDICAL ARTS PLAZA, STE. 101
HAMMOND, LOUISIANA 70403
TEL: (985) 419-0025
Contact
Kathy Oubre, Pontchartrain Cancer Center
Chief Operating Office
***@pcclouisiana.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse