 
News By Tag
* Dentist San Diego
* San Diego dentist
* Dentist In San Diego
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Serena Kurt is in the Constant Training To Achieve Better Cosmetic Results

Being one of the most prestigious and advanced dental clinics in the San Diego area, we're always up to date with the latest and most innovative procedures available in dentistry today.
 
 
San-Diego-Dentist---Serena-Kurt
San-Diego-Dentist---Serena-Kurt
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dentist San Diego
San Diego dentist
Dentist In San Diego

Industry:
Health

Location:
San Diego - California - US

Subject:
Services

SAN DIEGO - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Recently, Dr. Serena Kurt and part of the Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry team attended a seminar on Guided Bone Regeneration by Dr. Brandon Kang in Cerritos, California.

Guided Bone Regeneration and Ridge Augmentation have become routine procedures to enhance the functional, biological and aesthetic outcome of dental implants, so it makes sense to be up to date with all the changes they've had recently.

Guided tissue regeneration (GTR) is a technique currently used in dentistry for periodontal surgery, oral surgery, implant dentistry and reconstruction of maxillomandibular defects.

The basic premise for this technique is to allow for osseous regeneration before soft tissue migration into the area of interest.

Is accomplished with the use of membranes that prevent the migration of the soft tissue element into the bone defect. This paper discusses current uses for GTR techniques and reviews some of the materials now available for this purpose.

Guided bone regeneration (GBR) is a widely used technique to augment alveolar ridge defects to allow implant placement and improve the final aesthetic outcomes of implant-supported restorations.

Since the introduction of GBR, which is based on the theory of guided tissue regeneration, scientific evidence has demonstrated its effectiveness in regenerating lost bone.

A biologically based technique must be used for clinical success and to avoid the occurrence of complications. This article will discuss a step-by-step surgical procedure for GBR using absorbable membrane barrier for ridge augmentation in implants.

Learning to master these techniques allows us to provide you better quality at the moment of placing your implants. This way we can be sure that your body will not only heal faster but won't reject the implants.

We care about providing you with the best service available, and part of this is a constant education so we can perfect our craft. Serena Family & Cosmetic

Dentistry wants you to feel at home when you visit us, and what better way to achieving that than knowing you're getting the most qualified team behind your smile.

For more information visit https://serenasandiegodentist.com/

Media Contact
Serena Kurt DDS
info@serenasandiegodentist.com
End
Source:Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
Email:***@serenasandiegodentist.com
Tags:Dentist San Diego, San Diego dentist, Dentist In San Diego
Industry:Health
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Serena Family and Cosmetic Dentistry PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share