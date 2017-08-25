Country(s)
FoodNiche Connects Innovators, Educators and Food Industry Experts with Community at Food, Health and Technology Summit
FoodNiche Facilitates Communication on Creating a Healthier Future through Nutrition at Summit
NEW YORK - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- As consumer demand for healthy and sustainable food increase, food products and food- technology products focused on this market continue to grow. The need for key players in the food industry to engage with consumers highlighting the benefits of products and innovative trends for a healthier future is obvious.
Food, Health and Technology Summit brings together Nutrition experts, Innovators and Entrepreneurs to discuss how to create a healthier future through nutrition. The event is scheduled to take place on October 27th, 2017 at Rutgers University New Brunswick.
The theme of the summit is "Creating a Healthier Future through Nutrition." According to Julia Olayanju, FoodNiche founder and convener of the summit, the goal of the event is threefold: to educate participants on the health risks posed by poor nutrition, inspire attendees to take action to combat the threat of nutritional imbalance in the broader community and empower them to create a healthier future by tapping into emerging technology-enabled food solutions. Julia, a geneticist and food entrepreneur said, "More than ever there is a need to inspire, educate and empower people to take charge of their future by paying attention to how they nourish their body today.
Participants at the summit will enjoy great networking opportunities along with informative sessions including: exhibition by food and food technology companies, interactive panel discussions by a distinguished panel drawn from the food industry and academia and a keynote address titled "Tackling The Obesity Problem, The Way Forward". The keynote speaker is Dr. Sue Shapses, Professor of Nutritional Sciences at Rutgers University and Director of New Jersey Obesity Group
Food Brands and entrepreneurs that are interested in participating in the exhibition are encouraged to take advantage of the early bird registration here. General members of the public can also register here.
Companies interested in learning more or partnering with Foodniche are encouraged to reach out to support@foodniche.me
