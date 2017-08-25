 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

FSR Ships Huddle BLOX™ Charging Station

Huddle BLOX Makes the Connection for Users With Wired and Wireless Charging and Power Options
 
 
FSR, Inc
FSR, Inc
 
WOODLAND PARK, N.J. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure solution products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, and government markets, announces that its all new Huddle BLOX™ charging station, recently introduced at the InfoComm 2017 show in Orlando, FL, is now shipping.

The Huddle BLOX™ from FSR is a sturdy and convenient charging station that doubles as a table, or an attractive end-table that doubles as a charging station. It was designed as a smart option for libraries, coffee shops, lobbies, media rooms, or any location where powering up is desired. Providing Wireless and USB charging along with AC power allows connections with room to spare. These sturdy blocks are available in two sizes and an array of finishes including black, white and maple. For a quick meeting, a study group, or to just relax, Huddle BLOX has everyone connected!

"We are extremely excited that we can now tell customers that our all-new Huddle BLOX, which we rolled out at the recent InfoComm Show in Orlando, is available immediately," says Jan Sandri, FSR president. "It's not only a smart-looking solution, but it also addresses a need in a number of applications for a reliable power source."

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member.  For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact:  Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact:  Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising • Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv

Jan Sandri
***@fsrinc.com
