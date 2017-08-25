News By Tag
FSR Ships Huddle BLOX™ Charging Station
Huddle BLOX Makes the Connection for Users With Wired and Wireless Charging and Power Options
The Huddle BLOX™ from FSR is a sturdy and convenient charging station that doubles as a table, or an attractive end-table that doubles as a charging station. It was designed as a smart option for libraries, coffee shops, lobbies, media rooms, or any location where powering up is desired. Providing Wireless and USB charging along with AC power allows connections with room to spare. These sturdy blocks are available in two sizes and an array of finishes including black, white and maple. For a quick meeting, a study group, or to just relax, Huddle BLOX has everyone connected!
"We are extremely excited that we can now tell customers that our all-new Huddle BLOX, which we rolled out at the recent InfoComm Show in Orlando, is available immediately,"
About FSR
FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information:
FSR Contact: Jan Sandri
973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com
Press Contact: Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising • Harriet Diener
845-512-8283
Contact
Jan Sandri
***@fsrinc.com
