AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launches DRTV Campaign with Limitless Barriers
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Limitless Barriers
Professionals and do-it-yourselfers alike know how exhausting and painful it can be to kneel for long stretches during a project. A pair of knee pads is definitely in order, but conventional knee pads tend to cut off circulation, can lead to rashes from the sweat buildup and pose a nuisance by constantly slipping out of place. Akillis Self-Adjusting Knee Pads provide the solution to these problems. Akillis (pronounced the same as Achilles of Greek mythology fame) knee pads are free floating. They do not dislocate by a mere change in position, nor do they require frequent manual adjustments. There is no binding behind the legs to restrict blood circulation;
Putting them on is a breeze, as the user merely steps into the bottom loop and then snaps the other end of the strap onto the belt. Adjustments can be made in two places, above and below the knee pad, so once personalized, they can be put on in seconds.
Any time they get dislocated, it's a simple matter to make them pop right back into place. If one or both of the knee pads becomes dislocated while working in the kneeling position, simply assume all fours and stretch the leg with the offending pad straight out to the rear. The pad snaps back to the knee in an instant.
"As a user, I also had those problems, so I was compelled to create a new category of self-adjusting knee pads," says Oscar Freixas, Inventor of the Limitless Barriers Self-Adjusting Knee Pads. "I know I can save many workers a lot of discomfort, hassle and time with my unique knee pads. The key is in spreading the word about them, so I am thrilled to be a part of this AsSeenOnTV.pro advertising campaign. I am grateful to all the talented professionals who helped put my ad together and got it onto the airwaves."
"We at AsSeenOnTV.pro are always excited to present to our viewers a simple yet life-improving concept such as the Akillis Self-Adjusting Knee Pads," says Paul Douglas Scott, Executive Producer at AsSeenOnTV.pro. "Having spent my share of time working on heavy projects, I can certainly remember times I would have been thankful to have had a pair of these knee pads myself. If we can make some people's work day go easier, then we have accomplished an important thing here."
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Limitless Barriers will be appearing in 30-second spot set to air nationwide and which feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand-building. Based out of a 25,000+ square foot, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on Limitless Barriers, please visit www.selfadjustingkneepads.com.
