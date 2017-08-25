News By Tag
Geneva Lakes Antique and Classic Boat Show Returns to The Abbey Resort
Vintage watercrafts from throughout the country to be featured on Geneva Lake
Held annually in the harbor of the Abbey Marina on the western end of Geneva Lake, the boat show allows land lovers and enthusiastic boaters alike the unique opportunity to enjoy the excitement of this nationally renowned event. While the majority of participating boats have a home port registration within Wisconsin or Illinois, entries for this year's show hail from as far as Florida and even Ontario, Canada.
Participating boats registered for the upcoming 2017 show include antique and classic runabouts, utilities, continentals, cruisers as well as lapstrake, outboard and Streblow boats. All registered boats will be on display in the Abbey Marina on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. An annual parade of participating boats is scheduled for Saturday with the "starting of the engines" at 4:00 p.m. Viewing of the displays and the parade is free and open to the public; guests are invited to attend to enjoy beautiful boats, live music, great food and local vendors.
A favorite part of the show for many registrants is competing for awards, including Best Pre-War, Best Post-War and Most Historic. A People's Choice Award as voted upon by show attendees is announced Sunday at 2:00 pm. Additional events including private tours and receptions are available for a fee through advance registration. For more information about this year's show and a complete schedule of events, please visit: http://www.genevalakesboatshow.com. For more information about the event host, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa, and rooms available for the weekend of the show, please visit: http://www.theabbeyresort.com.
About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa:
As the only full-service resort located directly on the shores of Geneva Lake, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa caters to guests ranging from families and couples to weddings and corporate groups. Continuing in its commitment to constant improvement, the resort recently completed major property renovations upward of $50 million, including updates made to guest rooms; restaurants, bars and coffee shop; meeting and banquet facilities; Avani Spa; common and lounge areas including the entryway and lobby; the exterior and A-frame and; outdoor pool amenities. Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses, a wide range of outdoor activities and the on-site 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa.
The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com
