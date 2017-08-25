 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

DealerCue Debuts RevCue Inventory Management and Websites for Automotive Dealerships

Dealercue helps dealerships stock smarter, sell faster, and grow profits.
 
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- DealerCue releases RevCue, the latest addition to the VinCue automotive dealership software suite delivering integrated, full-featured, pricing, stocking and merchandising solutions affordable for dealerships of all sizes. DealerCue has experienced exponential growth over the last year by delivering on its promise to provide innovation to dealers priced out of similar solutions in the marketplace.

"Our ability to provide dealerships with a customer's view of their market sets us apart from other solutions out there", said Adam Tobias, COO and Co-Founder of DealerCue." "The addition of our BidCue auction/sourcing product late last year, and now RevCue, brings our core offerings full circle. We believe we have a very competitive suite of products dealers will find essential to growing and staying competitive", said Tobias.

RevCue Inventory Management and Dealership Websites

RevCue features, including dealer websites and inventory management, are accessible from the VinCue dashboard, along with BidCue stocking and sourcing. DealerCue has partnerships with leading 3rd party providers and auction websites to make integration simple for dealers. The RevCue website platform was built for seamless integration with DealerCue solutions and designed for optimum performance on mobile devices.

"Clients who have chosen to move from other inventory management platforms continue to offer us positive feedback and even ideas to further enhance the product.  We make that client feedback the primary driver of the VinCue suite, and our dealers appreciate that we listen", said Nicki Hodges, DealerCue National Accounts Director.  "They are impressed with the simplicity and flexibility of the user interface, while having all the features they want and need," said Hodges.

Meet DealerCue Leadership and Live Demo Opportunities

DealerCue will be in Booth 111 at the Marketplace Masters Dealer Conference, September 6-8, 2017 in Dallas, TX. In addition, COO Adam Tobias will be a featured speaker, along with Craig Martin, GM and Managing Partner for Randy Curnow Buick GMC and DealerCue Client, at Driving Sales Executive Summit (http://www.drivingsales.com/dses/speakers2017/#breakout1), October 22-24, 2017 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.  Opportunities for live demos are available at both events.  Web demos may be scheduled online here http://dealercue.com or call 844-484-6283 to speak with a member of the DealerCue Team.

About DealerCue

Established in 2014 by an experienced team of developers and automotive industry pros, DealerCue is your source for real-time market pricing and inventory management intelligence. DealerCue builds technology to help dealers stock smarter, sell faster, and grow profits.

Contact
Kristin Huntley
Director of Content & Marketing
***@dealercue.com
