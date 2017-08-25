 
Michael Saunders & Company Closes Most Significant Luxury Sale of 2017

 
 
Siesta Key Record Sale
Siesta Key Record Sale
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Michael Saunders & Company (http://www.michaelsaunders.com/) has completed the most significant residential sale of the year, with the $9 million closing of a Gulf-front, Asian-inspired retreat in the Sanderling Club on Siesta Key. Realtors Mel and Jan Goldsmith of Michael Saunders & Company's St. Armands Circle office represented and marketed the property.

Since 2013, three of the top five sales in Sarasota County have been homes on Siesta Key, and the highest-priced sale during the four-year period was also a Sanderling Club property, which sold for more than $11.8 million. The exclusive Sanderling Club neighborhood was developed in the 1940s as a winter resort and is renowned as a luxurious yet low-key community.

"This record sale demonstrates once again the demand for prime waterfront properties with magnificent views and stunning architecture. Discerning buyers from around the world continue to be drawn to this compelling combination," said Michael Saunders, Founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company. "This year, Siesta Key Beach was once again named the best beach in America by Dr. Beach, and it has also been rated one of the top five beaches in the world by TripAdvisor. It is always rewarding when we help buyers and sellers discover and fall in love with this unique, world-class location."

         Located at 7858 Sanderling Road, the 9,383-foot private sanctuary rests on two acres of white sand and overlooks a calm lagoon. The main residence was thoughtfully reconstructed and then enhanced to feature walls of glass and a dramatic open plan that takes advantage of its close proximity to the beach.

"This residence is absolutely one-of-a-kind in a truly special location, and we are honored to have represented it. As with any significant sale, the collaboration and expertise of the Michael Saunders & Company team made all the difference. From the marketing department to the sales support staff, everyone involved showed patience, perseverance, and creativity during the process.

Michael Saunders & Company recently sold a property on Bird Key for more than $6.3 million. Marcia Salkin, of the company's Main Street office, worked with the seller. This year, the company brought to market one of the highest priced listings ever on record for Manatee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties, "Serenissima" on Longboat Key. In addition, the company closed on Longboat Key's highest-priced condominium since 2013; as well as the highest priced re-sale to date in The Lake Club, Lakewood Ranch.

To learn more about Michael Saunders & Company, call (888) 552-5228 or visit www.michaelsaunders.com.

