South Shore Habitat for Humanity Set to Build Two Projects in Duxbury

 
 
Franklin Street home in Duxbury
Franklin Street home in Duxbury
 
DUXBURY, Mass. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- South Shore Habitat for Humanity (http://sshabitat.org), has announced two new projects planned for Duxbury. The first project will begin in October on a single family home on Lake Shore Drive. The second project will consist of a six unit development on Temple Street to start later this fall. The two projects come following the successful completion of a single family home on Franklin Street in June of 2016. This home, located on the former grange hall site, was the third home built in Duxbury by South Shore Habitat for Humanity.

The Temple Street project is unique to South Shore Habitat for Humanity as it is comprised of three duplexes, creating six housing units that will be available to low and moderate income families. The organization is working in partnership with the town of Duxbury's Affordable Housing Trust on the project to make more housing opportunities available.

South Shore Habitat for Humanity invites the community to join in the building efforts and will host a town-wide meeting on October 11th at the Duxbury Public Library at 6:30 PM.  The meeting will give the public the opportunity to learn how they can become involved, volunteer or contribute financially through monetary donations or donations of goods and services.  Additionally, we are currently accepting applications for housing and they can downloaded from the website at https://sshabitat.org/about#own-a-home

"The town of Duxbury and the Affordable Housing Trust are wonderful to work with and are responsible for bringing these homes to life," said Martine Taylor, Executive Director for South Shore Habitat for Humanity. "Their partnership is a model for how towns can create more affordable housing in our region. We thank them and look forward to our building in Duxbury over the next couple of years," stated Taylor.

About South Shore Habitat for Humanity

South Shore Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to delivering simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in need, and they are celebrating 30 years of service to the South Shore Community.  South Shore Habitat for Humanity changes lives, not just with those who receive the homeownership opportunity, but for those who donate, contribute and volunteer.  "Together, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," says Martine Taylor, Executive Director.  South Shore Habitat for Humanity seeks corporate partners, sponsors, and volunteers from the community.

To learn more or find out how to get involved, visitwww.sshabitat.org

Follow them on Facebook:www.facebook.com/SouthShoreHabitat and Twitter:@sshabitat

South Shore Habitat for Humanity is located at 20 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA. Phone is 781-337-7744.
