August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Presenting Stained Glass Windows and Historic Interiors in a Bite-Size Format

School Sisters of St. Francis Host Historic Preservation Lecture for Doors Open Milwaukee
 
 
MILWAUKEE - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- When an architecturally interesting building captures your attention, it's worth spending time to behold the elements that delight. In magnificent churches like the School Sisters of St. Francis' St. Joseph Chapel on the city's south side, every small detail is worth gazing upon. While it may not be possible to take it all in, even on multiple visits, one way to appreciate this historic sanctuary is through the eyes of a knowledgeable source, someone who has studied church windows and interiors.

On Saturday, September 23 at 9 a.m., all are welcome to St. Joseph Center to hear an expert from Conrad Schmitt Studios, Inc., offer an audiovisual presentation on stained glass, decorating, and other architectural arts in Milwaukee's historic religious spaces, most especially St. Joseph Chapel. The gathering is part of the School Sisters of St. Francis' yearlong centennial celebration of the chapel at 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee (27th Street and Greenfield Ave.). The lecture is offered in conjunction with Doors Open Milwaukee.

"My discussion will touch on a number of topics relating to the preservation of historic artwork in the city's places of worship," said Eileen Grogan, historic preservation specialist at Conrad Schmitt Studios, Inc. "Topics will include stained glass styles throughout the city, conservation of stained glass windows (including those at St. Joseph Chapel), investigation and restoration of historic paint schemes, mural conservation, and new design in historic spaces."

Ms. Grogan is the author of the book, Stained Glass in the Holy City:  A Catalog of Ecclesiastical Stained Glass in Charleston, South Carolina. Her current work in investigating historic restoration projects and past assignments involving state capitals, churches, theaters, and other historic landmarks will inform her presentation.

Her fascinating one-hour talk at 9 a.m. in St. Joseph Hall is the perfect prologue to the free tours in St. Joseph Chapel for Doors Open Milwaukee. (Tours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) A freewill offering is appreciated for the lecture.

In order to ensure adequate seating during Ms. Grogan's presentation, RSVPs are requested. Contact:    Donna O'Loughlin, doloughlin@sssf.org or 414-385-5272. Convenient free parking is available in the St. Joseph Center lot at 29th St. and Orchard St.

About The School Sisters of St. Francis

The School Sisters of St. Francis are an international community of Catholic sisters who unite with others to build a just and peaceful world. Founded in 1874, they now have sisters, associates, staff, donors, and volunteers actively working to address the needs of those who are poor and marginalized by society. Their mission is thriving throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America, and India. In the U.S., School Sisters live and minister in 15 states, addressing needs in education, holistic wellness and healing, and pastoral ministry, spiritual growth, social justice, and the arts. For more information about the School Sisters of St. Francis, please visit www.sssf.org.

Donna OLoughlin
4143855272
doloughlin@sssf.org
Click to Share