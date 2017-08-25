Innovative E-Pay Solutions (IES) Announces Jennifer Brummett

Innovative E-Pay Solutions appoints Jennifer Brummett as Vice President and General Manager

-- Innovative E-Pay Solutions appoints Jennifer Brummett as Vice President and General Manager(Miramar Beach, FL) Today—Innovative E-Pay Solutions (IES) has announced the appointment of Jennifer Brummett as Vice President and General Manager. Brummett brings a wealth of Payment Processing and Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) expertise to her new position. Prior to her appointment at IES, she spent the last 12 years as VP of Advanced Payment Systems, Inc. (APS), both before and after the 2015 APS acquisition by Payscout. Jennifer was instrumental in driving APS into becoming a leading Payment Solutions Provider to the ARM community, including 3rd party debt collection agencies and more. As Vice President and General Manager of IES, Brummett will be responsible for overseeing daily operations, sales, marketing, application processing, and customer service and support. She is also accomplished in furthering vendor/development and provider/processor relations. Jennifer continues to instill the unparalleled focus and dedication to client satisfaction across the IES Team, while maintaining the reputation the industry has come to expect."It's great having my long time right hand back at my side once again. Jennifer's expertise in the areas of software integration, product innovation, processes and procedures, Regulations and Compliance, and other areas are unmatched. "said IES, President/CEO Gary Adams."It's great to be back doing what I love and loving what I do, which is bringing payment innovation, processing solutions, and advocacy to the Accounts Receivable Management community and other industries that require more than just a payment provider and merchant account," said BrummettAbout Innovative E-Pay Solutions Innovative E-Pay Solutions, Inc. (IES) provides credit card and check processing services for all types of businesses. Our merchants can accept all major credit cards as payment, and can choose from every check protection service available in the market today. IES is a one-stop-shop, but not one size fits all. Our solutions are tailored to your individual business model and needs. From the largest multinational corporations processing hundreds of thousands of transactions each month, to the smallest new, home-based, service, or E-commerce company, all IES clients are treated with the utmost respect and professionalism, and receive the very best customer service available anywhere. The management of Innovative E-Pay Solutions has almost 40 years combined experience in the payment processing industry, and has provided credit card and check services to thousands of businesses.