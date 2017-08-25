Jean Spoar Awarded National Board Certification

Jean Spoar RN, CBC

-- Jean Spoar a Registered Nurse from Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada has been awarded National Board Certification by the American Association of Bariatric Counselors (AABC). After completing a specialized training and education program she was credentialed as a Board Certified Bariatric Counselor (CBC) in March of 2017.Ms. Spoar serves as a Diabetes Nurse Educator and is an integral member of the Diabetes & Obesity Education Program for Novo Nordisk Canada. Her responsibilities at Novo Nordisk include supporting family care health providers with current best practices in the care and treatment of diabetes and obesity.Ms. Spoar completed her nursing education and training at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario. Her commitment to lifelong learning is evidenced by her recent completion of the AABC Certification and Credentialing Program and by her current enrollment in the Masters in Nursing Executive Leadership program at Daemen College, in Amherst, New York.AABC Board Certified Bariatric Professionals are already licensed/certified health and education professionals. Their international fellowship includes medical doctors, professional educators, mental health professionals, nurses, nutritionists and other related disciplines that engage in research, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of obesities and related disorders.Board Certification and Credentialing Standards