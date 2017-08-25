The Browngirls Experience Launches 14 City Beauty/fashion Tour In United States And Carribean

The Browngirls Experience is not an ordinary Beauty/Fashion Tour in fact it is entertaining and loaded with a day of fashion, food, vendors and all shades of Brown.

-- The Browngirls Experience launches 14 city Beauty/Fashion Tour across the United States and CarribeanATLANTA, GEORGIA, September 1, 2017– The Browngirls Experience is not an ordinary Beauty/Fashion Tour in fact it is entertaining and loaded with a day of fashion, food, vendors and all shades of Brown.Founded in 2015 by Nikki Means, The Browngirls Experience was created in help bring UNITY among all girls, teens and ladies ages 3 to 60 to develop oneness among ethics across the country by Ripping the Runway with the World Greatest Designers, Fashion Stores and Boutiques by bringing beauty and fashion together in one place. The Browngirls Experience was created in Nikki Means home state Alabama with over 200 Models slayed the runway sponsored by Coca Cola, Delta Airlines, State Farm and Shaffeur Eyewear. Over 3,000 people attended the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama. Over the last 2 years the Production has grown tremendously into a traveling show where we will be covering over 14 cities throughout the United States, Bahamas and Jamaica. The show is a full production where we showcase Designers, Boutiques and Corporate Fashion Stores. At each show, there is a Celebrity Host that in affiliate in the beauty world. In each City BGE Tour will be spotlighting 12 women in Education, Herprenuer, Entertainment, Sports, Film, Music, Business, Law, Fashion, Beauty, Medical, Media and Ministry."I am just so excited to meet so many Models, Designers and Boutiques all over the country, I am mostly excited about the vision that God has given me and to see if manifest is amazing" stated Nikki Means CEO of The Browngirls University "I am just so excited to meet so many Models, Designers and Boutiques all over the country, I am mostly excited about the vision that God has given me and to see if manifest is amazing" stated Nikki Means CEO of The Browngirls University.An organization that serves as a social network for young girls , where girls meet twice a month to improve both their self-esteem and self image. The program provides various activities such as community services, speakers, and trips. Our goal is to empower girls to live a Great lifestyle by making great choices.If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kiara Harrison at 407.276.2746 or email at info@thebrowngirlsexperience.org. www.thebrowngirlsexperience.org