News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ellumiglow Launches Wavelux and Auralux LED Strip Lights
High Quality LED Strip Lights For The Event, Retail and Production Industries
The Auralux line of LEDs focus on RGB and multi-colored single chips like RGBW (addition of White with 90+ CRI) or RGBA (with the addition of Amber LED). The newest product to the collection is a 3535 RGB LED with a super high output of over 1300 lumens per meter, or about 3x-10x the brightness of current RGB strips. With a narrow beam of 110°, the Auralux 3535 High Output RGB LED Strip is perfect for backlighting areas that require a lot of light. The RGBW and RGBA series of Auralux allow the full potential of over 65 million color possibilities with the addition of the extra White or Amber chip inside the same housing. The Auralux LED Neon Flex aims to replace neon by creating a near perfect match of common neon, while taking far less power, longer lifespan, ability to change colors, and even programmable down to the pixel. Now buildings, pop-up shops, events and productions can have a customized appearance either exterior or interior for accent lighting, egress and more.
For more information on the Wavelux or Auralux line of LEDs, please visit http://ellumiglow.com, or contact info@ellumiglow.com or call 877-615-6556.
Contact
Ellumiglow.com
Jared Lichtenberg
***@ellumiglow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse