Ellumiglow Launches Wavelux and Auralux LED Strip Lights

-- In the pursuit of a solution to every lighting scenario, Ellumiglow.com recently launched a high end line of LED Strip lights that cater to design agencies, retail, event and production companies worldwide. The Wavelux line of LEDs focus on High CRI (over 90+). Using quality name brand SMD LEDs, along with high quality flexible copper tape strips the Wavelux line is sure to enlighten any space, vibrantly and beautifully. In addition to typical LED Light Strips, the Wavelux line also includes a brand new, Pixel-Free LED Strip Light that is perfectly diffused throughout the entire strip. Perfect for backlighting and accent lighting where the visible pixels are a distraction, Pixel-Free LED Strips are the go to for designers. The Wavelux 160° LED Light Bar is a unique rigid bar that's brilliant for home use like under cabinet lighting, or even back lighting large LED Light Boxes and more. The modular design allows customers to easily lengthen or create expansive tiles of LEDs easily.The Auralux line of LEDs focus on RGB and multi-colored single chips like RGBW (addition of White with 90+ CRI) or RGBA (with the addition of Amber LED). The newest product to the collection is a 3535 RGB LED with a super high output of over 1300 lumens per meter, or about 3x-10x the brightness of current RGB strips. With a narrow beam of 110°, the Auralux 3535 High Output RGB LED Strip is perfect for backlighting areas that require a lot of light. The RGBW and RGBA series of Auralux allow the full potential of over 65 million color possibilities with the addition of the extra White or Amber chip inside the same housing. The Auralux LED Neon Flex aims to replace neon by creating a near perfect match of common neon, while taking far less power, longer lifespan, ability to change colors, and even programmable down to the pixel. Now buildings, pop-up shops, events and productions can have a customized appearance either exterior or interior for accent lighting, egress and more.For more information on the Wavelux or Auralux line of LEDs, please visit http://ellumiglow.com , or contact info@ellumiglow.com or call 877-615-6556.