Oddmall: Emporium of the Weird Returns to Toledo

Ohio's most unusual celebration of arts, crafts & everything odd, geeky, bizarre & wonderful can't be missed!
 
 
Hallowondrous-TitleImage-2017
Hallowondrous-TitleImage-2017
 
TOLEDO, Ohio - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddmall: Emporium of the Weird is extremely excited to be returning to Toledo for our 21st show in Ohio! Oddmall is part art fair, part craft show, part comic con, part gaming festival, part cosplay extravaganza, part toy show, part antique show, part vintage fashion show, part geeksplosion, part music fest, part magic show, and part various undefinable othernesses. If it's fun, artsy, geeky, crafty or odd, chances are it can be found at Oddmall.

Oddmall: Hallowondrous will take place at the SeaGate Convention Centre (401 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43604) in Toledo on October 14-15th, 2017 from 10am to 6pm. This free event (we do ask for a $5 donation so we can bring the best artists and entertainment to the show) is open to the public and will feature dozens of juried artists and crafters exhibiting everything from jewelry, sculpture and ceramics, to photography, drawing, painting, glass, textile pieces, and more. In addition to all the crafters, Oddmall hosts many comic and toy vendors who feature comic, toy, game, pop-culture, and other "geek" and "sci-fi" related items. Oddmall isn't just about geeky crafts and collectibles. We will have open gaming, live entertainment, and performances throughout the day as well.

Attendees (both children and adults) are invited to dress up in their favorite cosplay costumes, as well as enter the Oddmall costume contest or take part in our panels on a variety of geeky topics. Our special guests will be judging the competition, and awarding prizes donated by our generous sponsors. Oddmall is a family friendly event. Guests can enjoy face painting, balloon artists, trick-or-treating and lots of live entertainment from local bands. Oddmall has something for everyone!

To find out more information about Oddmall: Emporium of the Weird, or how to be an artist, vendor, sponsor, or volunteer, please visit www.oddmall.info.

Contact Information

Andy Hopp

330-285-1530

andy@andyhopp.com

Sponsorship and Advertisement Inquiries

Kelsey Smith

234-312-7959

kelsey@oddmall.info
