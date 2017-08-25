 
Streets of St. Charles Hosts Second Yoga on Beale Event

 
 
Yoga on Beale
Yoga on Beale
 
Listed Under

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Streets of St. Charles will host its second Yoga on Beale event, featuring outdoor yoga practices and a variety of healthy food samples and recipes from Olivino Tasting Bar. This event is scheduled for Saturday, September 16th from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Beale Street between Lombard and Nichols, and will feature two yoga practices with time for food samples between and afterwards. The event and yoga sessions are open to the public. The cost to reserve a spot is $5.00, which will be received back as a gift card when participants check in.

The times for yoga sessions are as follows:

·         8:30am - 9:30am          Early Riser Yoga Session

·         10:30am – 11:30pm       Mid Morning Yoga Session

"We were excited to see such a positive response to our first event in May—we had great attendance and feedback," said Anaise Berry, Director of Marketing at Streets of St. Charles. "We at Streets of St. Charles are committed to providing everyone with a platform they can benefit from. Our event in May was a very successful kickoff to that, and we look forward to welcoming the yoga community back to Streets in September."

Free parking will be available in the on-site parking deck, with entrances on Lombard, Camelback and South Main Street. Please, visit https://yogaonbeale.eventbrite.com/ to register.

About the Streets of St. Charles

Owned and managed by Cullinan Properties, Ltd., The Streets of St. Charles is a distinctive 27-acre mixed-use community with retail, dining, entertainment, hospitality, multi-family and office components. With a town center design that creates a neighborhood atmosphere, the Streets of St. Charles is unique in the market and includes all the latest amenities for sophisticated living, casual and elegant dining, retail, modern offices, and entertainment. For more information on Streets of St. Charles, visit www.streetsofstcharles.com.

About Cullinan Properties, Ltd

Cullinan Properties, LTD. is a leading provider of real estate services specializing in commercial and mixed-use developments and acquisitions.  With offices in Peoria, IL, Chicago, IL and St. Louis, MO, Cullinan Properties is a multi-disciplined real estate firm that develops, manages and owns mixed-use, retail, multi-family, office and medical properties throughout the United States, including Illinois, Missouri, Texas, Georgia, Michigan and Kansas. For additional information about Cullinan Properties, Ltd., visit cullinanproperties.com.

