News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Streets of St. Charles Hosts Second Yoga on Beale Event
The times for yoga sessions are as follows:
· 8:30am - 9:30am Early Riser Yoga Session
· 10:30am – 11:30pm Mid Morning Yoga Session
"We were excited to see such a positive response to our first event in May—we had great attendance and feedback," said Anaise Berry, Director of Marketing at Streets of St. Charles. "We at Streets of St. Charles are committed to providing everyone with a platform they can benefit from. Our event in May was a very successful kickoff to that, and we look forward to welcoming the yoga community back to Streets in September."
Free parking will be available in the on-site parking deck, with entrances on Lombard, Camelback and South Main Street. Please, visit https://yogaonbeale.eventbrite.com/
About the Streets of St. Charles
Owned and managed by Cullinan Properties, Ltd., The Streets of St. Charles is a distinctive 27-acre mixed-use community with retail, dining, entertainment, hospitality, multi-family and office components. With a town center design that creates a neighborhood atmosphere, the Streets of St. Charles is unique in the market and includes all the latest amenities for sophisticated living, casual and elegant dining, retail, modern offices, and entertainment. For more information on Streets of St. Charles, visit www.streetsofstcharles.com.
About Cullinan Properties, Ltd
Cullinan Properties, LTD. is a leading provider of real estate services specializing in commercial and mixed-use developments and acquisitions. With offices in Peoria, IL, Chicago, IL and St. Louis, MO, Cullinan Properties is a multi-disciplined real estate firm that develops, manages and owns mixed-use, retail, multi-family, office and medical properties throughout the United States, including Illinois, Missouri, Texas, Georgia, Michigan and Kansas. For additional information about Cullinan Properties, Ltd., visit cullinanproperties.com.
Contact
Anaise Berry
***@cullprop.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse