Crystal Cove Soiree to Celebrate Sustainable Future Oct. 7
Experience a Night of Elegant Dining, Dancing and Fundraising in Fabulous Setting at the 15th Annual Crystal Cove Soiree
"Our 15th Annual Soiree celebration culminates a milestone year for Crystal Cove Conservancy. We announced our name change to Crystal Cove Conservancy shortly after receiving unanimous approval from the Coastal Commission for permits to restore the final 17 historic cottages at the north end of our beach," said Alix Hobbs, president and chief executive officer, Crystal Cove Conservancy. "Our environmental science and marine biology educational programs grew to 3,700 students thanks to the success of the 2016 Soiree guests' generous support."
The Soiree will combine celebration and fundraising with funds going towards important education programs to help create the next generation of environmental stewards. The Conservancy uses a social enterprise model to fund preservation, conservation and education initiatives with the goal of creating a sustainable future for Crystal Cove State Park. The Conservancy has become a statewide model for how funds can be reinvested into the park.
The Soiree will begin at 5 p.m. with an al fresco cocktail reception with hors d'oeuvres and a silent auction. The Resort at Pelican Hill is donating the hors d'oeuvres as well as the delectable dinner duo of filet mignon and Maine lobster. A live auction, live music and dancing to Super Diamond, the popular Neil Diamond tribute band, will round out the evening. Guests will have an opportunity to purchase fabulous luxury silent and live auction items, as well as support fund-a-need, to help with student scholarships for important STEM programs (science, technology, engineering and math). Opportunity tickets will be offered to win a three-night stay in the beachfront Crystal Cove Cottage #14, the restored "South Beach Suite" accommodating up to six guests. For more information, visit www.crystalcove.org. The winning ticket will be pulled the night of the Soiree and winner need not be present to win. What better way to give back to The Conservancy's mission, and have a chance at three nights in paradise?
Laura Davick, Founder and Vice President of the Conservancy, noted, "Our community has been so supportive since the earliest days, when we fought hard to keep our Cove from becoming a luxury resort. Instead, Crystal Cove is on the National Registry of Historic Places and is arguably the region's singular, unchanged place in the sun. More than 25,000 overnight guests enjoy our 29 cottages already restored and we believe the community will continue to support our newest preservation initiative, to renovate the final 17 cottages on the North Beach that will bring true sustainability to Crystal Cove for future generations."
Many companies, foundations and individuals already have stepped up to sponsor this year's Soiree, including: The Resort at Pelican Hill (Title Sponsor), Massen Greene Foundation, Anonymous, Eva and Doug Le Bon, Gardner Grout Foundation, Firebrand Media LLC, Winston's Crown Jewelers, Lori and Harley Bassman, Buchanan Brand+Design, Christine Carr, Crystal Cove Beach Cottages, Laura Davick, Farmers & Merchants Bank, The Hexberg Family Foundation, Bonnie Gregory and Shirley Quackenbush, HKA Marketing Communications, Villa Balboa – Miller Family Limited Partnership, Keith and Mara Murray, Roger's Gardens, Susan Tate, Anonymous, Tricia and Michael Berns, Capital Group, Charles Schwab, Paula and Jeff Cole, Jose A. Collazo, Contrarian Group, Diana and Gareth Evans, Expedia, Inc., Fuscoe Engineering, Inc., Jackson Lewis, P.C., Little Diversified Architectural Consulting Inc., Michael Ray, Teddie Ray, Fred and Wendy Salter, Joan Irvine Smith & Athalie R. Clarke Foundation, Laura Tarbox, The Capital Group Companies Charitable Foundation, and University of California, Irvine. Sponsorships and underwriting opportunities for Crystal Cove Citizen Science School Programs and Crystal Cove Educational Programs are still available.
Individual tickets to the Soiree are $400. Opportunity tickets are $100 each or seven for $500. For information on tickets, sponsorships and opportunity drawings, please visit www.crystalcove.org/
About Crystal Cove Conservancy
Crystal Cove Conservancy is the nonprofit public benefit partner to Crystal Cove State Park, employing a social enterprise model to fund important preservation, education and conservation initiatives that will cultivate our planet's next generation of environmental stewards ensuring that Crystal Cove, and places like it, live on for generations. The Conservancy, formerly known as Crystal Cove Alliance, was founded in 1999 by Laura Davick to save Crystal Cove Historic District from being developed into a luxury resort property.
The Conservancy works in partnership with California State Parks to provide stewardship support for Crystal Cove's nearly 2,800 acres of public lands including: The Crystal Cove Historic District and beach cottages (a National Register of Historic Places site); 2,400 acres of pristine wilderness habitat and the unspoiled Moro Canyon watershed (a National Natural Landmark site); over three miles of rocky beach coastline and intertidal habitat; 400 acres of coastal bluff habitat; and special underwater and offshore areas including the Crystal Cove State Marine Conservation Area MPA. By being a stewardship partner for this Southern California jewel, the Conservancy has been uniquely positioned to develop a nationally recognized STEM education program that uses authentic field science and monitoring to immerse students and community members in the practice of conservation and open space management. For more information, visit www.crystalcove.org.
